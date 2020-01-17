Snowy weather wreaks havoc on Quad-City prep, college schedules

The entire slate of Western Big 6 Conference and Mississippi Athletic Conference basketball games were postponed Friday night because of inclement weather.
Geneseo will make the trip to Quincy on Tuesday night to make up that WB6 game that will follow the 5:30 p.m. sophomore game. No rescheduled dates were announced for Alleman at United Township, Rock Island at Galesburg and Moline traveling to Sterling.
The Geneseo girls were also scheduled to open play in the Kewanee High School MLK Tournament, but that game, after originally being moved to an earlier start time, was canceled along with the night's other game. As of Friday evening, the remainder of the tournament scheduled for today and Monday is being played. See the scoreboard page for those games and times.
North Scott and Davenport North, currently the top two teams in the MAC in boys and girls basketball, have rescheduled their games for Thursday, Feb. 13. The boys game will be held at North High and the girls will take place at The Pit in Eldridge.
Davenport West and Clinton will make up its girls game in Clinton on Thursday, Feb. 6, while the Bettendorf and Assumption boys have rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, at Assumption.
The Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout, a two-day wrestling tournament hosted by Bettendorf, was canceled.
Alleman and Assumption have postponed their girls basketball game that was slated for this afternoon. No makeup date has been announced.
There were also a few area games that fell victim to the snowy conditions on Friday as well.
Two Three Rivers Conference West Division boys' basketball games were postponed Rockridge was scheduled to play at Fulton and Erie-Prophetstown was to play at Bureau Valley. The Rockridge-Fulton game will be made up on Feb. 4, but that comes at the expense of a non-conference game the Rockets had scheduled with Sterling that day. The E-P at BV game is rescheduled for Feb. 8.
Two bowling invitationals involving local schools — at Moline and at Galesburg — scheduled for today have both been canceled as well.
Bees doubleheader postponed: The St. Ambrose men's and women's basketball games against Indiana-South Bend scheduled for this afternoon at Lee Lohman Arena have been postponed because of inclement weather. The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference games will be rescheduled, but a date has not yet been determined.