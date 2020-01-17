Snowy weather wreaks havoc on Quad-City prep, college schedules

The entire slate of Western Big 6 Conference and Mississippi Athletic Conference basketball games were postponed Friday night because of inclement weather.

Geneseo will make the trip to Quincy on Tuesday night to make up that WB6 game that will follow the 5:30 p.m. sophomore game. No rescheduled dates were announced for Alleman at United Township, Rock Island at Galesburg and Moline traveling to Sterling.

The Geneseo girls were also scheduled to open play in the Kewanee High School MLK Tournament, but that game, after originally being moved to an earlier start time, was canceled along with the night's other game. As of Friday evening, the remainder of the tournament scheduled for today and Monday is being played. See the scoreboard page for those games and times.

North Scott and Davenport North, currently the top two teams in the MAC in boys and girls basketball, have rescheduled their games for Thursday, Feb. 13. The boys game will be held at North High and the girls will take place at The Pit in Eldridge.

Davenport West and Clinton will make up its girls game in Clinton on Thursday, Feb. 6, while the Bettendorf and Assumption boys have rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, at Assumption.

