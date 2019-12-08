Rocky boys officially bowling with Gordon leading the way

The Rocks lost their first dual against Geneseo, 3,273-2,832, but Gordon’s main focus is improvement and enjoyment early on. RI’s Austin Muller tied Geneseo’s Tyler Durnell for the 245 high game, and Muller led the Rocks with a 589 series.

Gordon said it was surreal to finally see a boys’ bowling team come to fruition that first meet.

“We had a little team huddle before we started and I asked the guys if they were nervous and I saw some nods,” the coach said. “I just let them know, ‘it’s OK, because I am too, so we might as well go have fun with it.’”

On a team of plenty of young, new bowlers and a few with junior league experience, the main goal is establishing consistency and improving scores, learning to work as a team.

The interest in the sport showed Gordon that bowling isn’t dying like some may think. Thirty boys showed up to the first meeting, two or three times what he expected. And just two are seniors.

“To see this many guys, a lot of them haven’t bowled in a league before, come out and join a team … guys that may not play another sport, this is just a good opportunity for them,” Gordon said. “It’s definitely been fun.”