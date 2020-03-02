Riverdale celebrates winter sports' success

PORT BYRON — Monday was a day for those at Riverdale High School to celebrate a very successful winter sports season.
Highlighting the day was the trophy presentation for Riverdale's girls' basketball squad, which finished fourth at this past weekend's Class 2A state tournament in Normal.
After helping pave the way to the Rams' first appearance at Redbird Arena, capping a postseason run that produced their first sectional and super-sectional trophies, their three seniors took the time to sum up their 28-5 season.
"We're all definitely excited about what we did," said Riverdale senior guard Brooke Smeltzly, "but at the same time, I'm also sad that I don't get to come back and do this again. I really wish I could stay in high school and come back for another year.
"At the same time, I'm definitely going to come back and watch the team next year. I'm confident in everyone's ability, and what they will be able to do next year."
With three-fifths of this year's Ram starting lineup consisting of juniors, senior forward Sidney Garrett feels that they have only just begun to realize their potential.
"We're definitely passing the torch to a strong group," she said. "I know they'll be great, if not even greater than this year's team. We (Garrett, Smeltzly and senior forward Hope Jackson) tried to set the bar high for everyone else, for them to work hard to get where we got."
Individually, Jackson has earned her fair share of success in track and field. She is a three-time 1A sectional champion in the discus, and also qualified for the state meet in the shot put as a freshman and sophomore. A fifth-place state finisher in the discus in 2017 and '18, and an eighth-place finisher in that event last spring, she looks to draw inspiration from being a part of the Rams' basketball run.
"I'm definitely looking forward to track; there's still that for me," said Jackson. "But, I'm so proud of all of these girls. In practices and games, we learned from each other and made each other better people. We were always there for each other."
Ram wrestlers also honored: Riverdale's wrestling team was also recognized for one of its most successful seasons in the program's proud history.
In addition to winning their first regional team title since 2007, the Rams set a single-season record with 22 dual-meet wins and had four individual state placers for the first time since 1976.
That group was led by 1A's 220-pound champion Bryan Caves, a junior whose final record of 49-1 also set a single-season victory standard.
Fellow state qualifiers Collin Altensey (fifth at 106) and Brock Smith (fifth at 113), both freshmen, will also be back, although 170-pound fourth-place finisher Trystan Altensey will soon graduate.
"We'll have some good leaders back, with Bryan being a senior," said Riverdale coach Myron Keppy. "We just happened to run into Dakota (at the Rock Falls Dual Team Sectional), which ended up winning the whole thing."