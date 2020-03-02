Riverdale celebrates winter sports' success

PORT BYRON — Monday was a day for those at Riverdale High School to celebrate a very successful winter sports season.

Highlighting the day was the trophy presentation for Riverdale's girls' basketball squad, which finished fourth at this past weekend's Class 2A state tournament in Normal.

After helping pave the way to the Rams' first appearance at Redbird Arena, capping a postseason run that produced their first sectional and super-sectional trophies, their three seniors took the time to sum up their 28-5 season.

"We're all definitely excited about what we did," said Riverdale senior guard Brooke Smeltzly, "but at the same time, I'm also sad that I don't get to come back and do this again. I really wish I could stay in high school and come back for another year.

"At the same time, I'm definitely going to come back and watch the team next year. I'm confident in everyone's ability, and what they will be able to do next year."

With three-fifths of this year's Ram starting lineup consisting of juniors, senior forward Sidney Garrett feels that they have only just begun to realize their potential.

