RI freshman Witt the first to bowl into Rocky unknown

ROCK ISLAND — Rock Island freshman bowler Kaden Witt picked the perfect time to roll his personal best six-game series.

Witt’s 15th-place performance at last Saturday’s Oregon Regional at Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon qualified him for today’s Sycamore Sectional, making him the first Rocky boys bowler to advance to the sectional round.

With this being Rock Island’s first year having a boys bowling team, Witt rolled into previously unknown territory.

He followed a 536 in his first three games last Saturday morning with a 610 afternoon series to advance, bouncing back from a 148 second game.

Witt said he tried his best to focus on his bowling, but was admittedly nervous on the postseason stage.

“I was excited,” he said. “It was a new challenge.”

Witt also accomplished his goal of advancing into the postseason with coach Ethan Gordon out of town for a wedding in Mexico. Girls coach Jim Braet stepped in to coach the Rocky boys in their first postseason meet.

