2019-20 Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois wrestling team

Co-wrestler of the year: Dallas Krueger, Rockridge, sr.
Finished 47-0 and won his first IHSA Class 1A individual state championship at 138 pounds. In addition to regional and sectional titles, he also captured titles at the Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament, the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament and Orion's Bob Mitton Invitational.
Co-wrestler of the year: Nolan Throne, Rockridge, sr.
Finished 50-0 and won his first IHSA Class 1A individual state championship after taking home regional and sectional championships at 145 pounds. He also won titles at the Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament, the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament and the Bob Mitton Invitational in Orion.
First team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Collin Altensey;Riverdale;Fr.;45-4, fifth at 1A state, regional and sectional champion, first at Jim Boyd Invitational and Bob Mitton Invitational
113;Brock Smith;Riverdale;Fr.;41-7, fifth at 1A state, regional champion, sectional runner-up, champion at Jim Boyd and Bob Mitton invitationals
120;Jase Grunder;Erie-Prophetstown;Fr.;39-10, 1A state qualifier, regional champion, third at sectionals, won Sterling's Carson DeJarnatt Invitational
126;Colton Linke;Morrison;Jr.;45-5, 1A state qualifier, regional champion, sectional runner-up, won tourney titles at Erie-Prophetstown and Kewanee
132;Ethen Doty;West Carroll;Jr.;40-3, 1A state runner-up, regional champion, sectional champion, 85 wins in the past two seasons
138;Dallas Krueger;Rockridge;Sr.;47-0, 1A state champion, regional champion, sectional champion, MVP at Bob Mitton Invitational, 165 career wins
145;Nolan Throne;Rockridge;Sr.;50-0, 1A state champion, regional champion, sectional champion, school-record 176 career wins, 3-time state qualifier
152;Noah Schnerre;Orion;Jr.;41-10, 1A state qualifier, third at regionals, fourth at sectionals, Bob Mitton champion, third at Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Invite
160;Seth Speaker;Mercer County;Sr.;29-16, 1A state qualifier, regional champion, fourth at sectionals, third at Bob Mitton Invitational
170;Trystan Altensey;Riverdale;So.;46-6, fourth at 1A state, regional champion, third at sectionals, won Jim Boyd and Bob Mitton invitationals
182;Camren Simpson;West Carroll;Jr.;38-8, regional runner-up, fifth at Bob Lueders Invitational, tied for second on team in victories
195;Josh Bynum;Sherrard;Jr.;44-7, 1A state qualifier, regional champion, fourth at sectionals, won Jim Boyd Invite, second at E-P and Bob Mitton invites
220;Bryan Caves;Riverdale;Jr.;48-1, 1A state champion, regional and sectional champion, won titles at Riverdale, Princeton and Orion, 85-2 past two seasons
285;Nate Portz;Fulton;Jr.;25-11, 1A state qualifier, runner-up at regionals and sectionals, runner-up at E-P Holiday Tournament
At-large;Broctyn King;Mercer County;Jr.;41-13, sixth at 113 pounds at 1A state, second at regionals, runner-up at Stillman Valley and Orion tournaments
At-large;Allen Catour;Orion;So.;33-6, fifth at 1A state at 145, regional and sectional runner-up, won invitational at Litchfield, second at Bob Mitton
Second team
Weight;Name;School;Year;Noteworthy
106;Luke Moen;Orion;Fr.;28-13, fourth at regionals, third at Bob Mitton
113;Nate Bynum;Sherrard;So.;27-15, regional runner-up, third at Bob Mitton
120;Martin Arteaga;Monmouth-Roseville;Sr.;26-10, third at regionals, second at PORTA's Rex Avery Invite
126;Noah Miller;Mercer County;Sr.;17-12, regional runner-up, second at Bob Mitton
132;Austin Fratzke;Sherrard;So.;38-9, third at regionals, runner-up at Jim Boyd
138;Ethan Meisenburg;Orion;Sr.;29-7, runner-up at Bob Mitton, third at E-P and Princeton invitationals
145;Carson Tippie;Mercer County;Jr.;31-19, third at regionals, runner-up at Stillman Valley
152;Kelden McCombie;West Carroll;Jr.;36-14, regional runner-up, fourth on team in wins
160;Colton Reiman;Riverdale;Sr.;34-10, regional champion, Jim Boyd champion
170;Rhett Frere;Sherrard;Sr.;36-13, regional runner-up, Jim Boyd runner-up
182;Gavyn White;Sherrard;Sr.;37-11, regional title, third at E-P and Bob Mitton
195;Aaron Wolf;Morrison;Jr.;31-10, regional runner-up, second at Kewanee tourney
220;Elijah Dertz;West Carroll;Sr.;38-9, regional runner-up, third at Bob Lueders Invitational
285;Luke DeBaillie;Orion;Sr.;28-11, regional champion, third at Bob Mitton
At-large;Josh Fair;Orion;Jr.;35-5, regional runner-up at 182, first at E-P and Bob Mitton invitationals
At-large;Jesus Rojas;Monmouth-Roseville;Jr.;21-10, regional champion, seventh at Morton Invite
Honorable mention
Erie-Prophetstown -- Gunnar Wuebben, jr., 160; Tyler Smith, sr., 170
Fulton -- Zane Pannell, fr., 113; Ben Fosdick, fr., 120; Evan Bly, so., 195; Max Pannell, jr., 220
Kewanee -- Ryan Welgat, jr., 113
Mercer County -- Carson Clawson, so., 106; Jon Headley, so., 132
Monmouth-Roseville -- Kevin Bikopo, jr., 152
Morrison -- Ryan Kennedy, sr., 145; Kayden White, so., 152; Brenden Stearns, sr., 182
Riverdale -- Alex Watson, fr., 120; Eli Hinde, fr., 126
Sherrard -- Dylan Russell, so., 145
West Carroll -- Trapper Hartman, sr., 126
