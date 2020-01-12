You are the owner of this article.
QC Sports Shorts from Sunday: Patrick tops Dolphin in USTA tourney singles final
Local Tennis

Patrick beats Dolphin in USTA tourney: The Quad City Tennis Club hosted a boys and girls 12-18 Level 5 tournament on Friday through Sunday, which featured singles and doubles entries from the Missouri Valley Conference.

Nicholas Patrick of Seton Catholic defeated Pleasant Valley's Jake Dolphin in the Boys 18 singles final at the Quad City Tennis Club on Sunday. Patrick, a nationally ranked seventh-grader and No. 2 seed in the bracket, defeated the top-seeded PV sophomore Dolphin 6-2, 6-1. In the Boys 18 doubles final, Dolphin/Gavin Pangan topped Patrick/Charlie Vandermillen, 8-5.

Pranith Sepuri was Boys 14 singles champion and paired with Ankit Rajvanshi as the No. 1 seed to take the Boys 14 doubles title, 8-2, over No. 2 seeds Jatin Kodavatiganti and Samir Singh.

Alleman's Lucy and Kate Rector finished in the semifinals in the Girls 16 Doubles bracket, falling to No. 1 seed and eventual winners Grace Lorenz and Allison Szalay, 8-0.

Other notable finishes included top-seeded Lily Holland defeating sixth-seeded Jordan Ingram 7-6, 6-4 in the Girls 14 Singles final. Top-seeded London Jennings defeated No. 2 seed Manuela Rodriguez 6-3, 6-4 in the Girls 12 Singles final.

