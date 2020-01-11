QC Sports Shorts from Saturday

Prep wrestling

Geneseo 4-0 on the day: The Maple Leafs extended their dual meet record to 17-1 by winning four times on Saturday. Geneseo defeated Peoria Notre Dame (55-18), Troy Triad (45-30), Morton (51-19) and East Peoria (44-33). Cade Hornback went 4-0 in the 120 weight class with three pins and a win by forfeit. Rob Stohl went 3-1 in the heavyweight division and the freshman’s only loss came against Caleb Collins of East Peoria by a 7-3 decision.

College women's basketball

St. Ambrose 83, Calumet 58: The Fighting Bees had 12 players score as they raced to a blowout CCAC win over Calumet.

Madi Epperson led St. Ambrose (8-10, 6-5) with 16 points off the bench, including hitting four of her seven 3-point tries. Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski added 14 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Bees, and Madeline Prestegaard chipped in 12 points.

The Bees shot 54.5% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range on the night.

Alyssa Lovato and Alexis Switzer each scored 11 to lead Calumet (2-16, 1-10).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College men's basketball