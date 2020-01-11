QC Sports Shorts from Saturday

Prep wrestling
Geneseo 4-0 on the day: The Maple Leafs extended their dual meet record to 17-1 by winning four times on Saturday. Geneseo defeated Peoria Notre Dame (55-18), Troy Triad (45-30), Morton (51-19) and East Peoria (44-33). Cade Hornback went 4-0 in the 120 weight class with three pins and a win by forfeit. Rob Stohl went 3-1 in the heavyweight division and the freshman’s only loss came against Caleb Collins of East Peoria by a 7-3 decision.
College women's basketball
St. Ambrose 83, Calumet 58: The Fighting Bees had 12 players score as they raced to a blowout CCAC win over Calumet.
Madi Epperson led St. Ambrose (8-10, 6-5) with 16 points off the bench, including hitting four of her seven 3-point tries. Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski added 14 points and a team-high six rebounds for the Bees, and Madeline Prestegaard chipped in 12 points.
The Bees shot 54.5% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range on the night.
Alyssa Lovato and Alexis Switzer each scored 11 to lead Calumet (2-16, 1-10).
College men's basketball
Calumet 76, St. Ambrose 69: The Fighting Bees' fell behind by 10 at halftime and never caught up in their CCAC loss. John Kerr led St. Ambrose with 21 points, including going 9-13 from the free throw line, and nine rebounds. Tom Kazanecki added 14 and Warren Allen 10 for the Bees (11-8, 7-4), who were as close as five in the second half.
Calumet (4-13, 3-8), which led by as many as 13 in the first half, was led by 20 points from Core'Von Lott and 19 points and 17 rebounds from Germaine Roebuck.
College men's track
Augie second, Ambrose third at Fighting Bee Opener: Grand View took a commanding win with 236 points, 87 more than the second place Augustana in the indoor track opener hosted by St. Ambrose. The Bees placed third with 109 points. Josh Pestka picked up the lone running event victory for the hosts In the 400 meter dash with a time of 50.99. Augustana had three first place finishers.
College women's track
Augustana women win Fighting Bee Opener: The Augustana Vikings accumulated 159 points to take first place over the host St. Ambrose on Saturday in the Bees indoor track meet. Sofie Wainer placed first in the open 200 (26.90) and third in the 400 (1:02.17). Teammate Katie Eastburn won the 400 (59.32).
SPHL
Storm canceled: Saturday's weather postponed Saturday's scheduled Southern Professional Hockey League game between the Peoria Rivermen and the Quad City Storm at the TaxSlayer Center. No makeup date has been announced.