Q-C Sports Shorts from Thursday

Prep boys' swimming
Moline 136, Peoria Notre Dame 47: The Maroons won every event in the dual meet, leading to the lopsided final score. Remi Greko won both of his individual events with a 48.91 victory in the 100 freestyle and a 1:48 win in the 200 free. Peoria Notre Dame picked up just two second place finishes.
Prep girls' basketball
Riverdale 58, Morrison 31: The Rams led 35-16 at the half in a blowout Thee Rivers Conference victory over the Mustangs. Sidney Garrett led Riverdale with 14 points. Fischer was the only Morrison player in double-digits with 12. Riverdale improves to 8-1 and 3-0 in TRAC play.
Monmouth-Roseville 64, Annawan 55: Carley Gillen had 25 points in the Titans’ non-conference victory over the Bravettes. Keegan Rico scored 21 for Annawan. Mon-Rose led 35-25 at the half.
Prep girls' bowling
Rock Island 3526, Moline 3021: Heather Motley dominated on the lanes with a three-game 763 series 763 that included a high game of 270 as the Rocks beat the Maroons at Highland Park Bowl. Rock Island had four bowlers with a game over 200. Moline was led by a three-game series of 595 from Sassi Montana, who also bowled a 215.
Geneseo 2990, Kewanee 2284: Geneseo's Miranda Roemer led the way with a three-game series of 522 to lead the Maple Leafs' victory over the Boilermakers. Geneseo's Breann Keller had the high game of 197. Thalia Padilla led Kewanee with a 437 series.
Prep wrestling
Erie-Prophetstown 2-0 in local duals: The Panthers picked up a 42-30 win over Fulton and a 52-19 blowout over Mercer County. Nick Smith won both of his matches with a 7-3 decision over Fulton's Connor Sheridan and a 1:05 pin on Jesse Warren of Mercer County in 106.
Rockridge 39, Kewanee 30: The Rockets picked up five pins in their victory over the Boilermakers, who logged four pins. The extra pin along with a 4-2 decision from Tyler Theim over Ryan Welgat helped the Rockets come out on top.
Kewanee also picked up wins over Peoria Manual (54-12) and Peoria Heights (63-12) in matches that were filled with forfeits in favor of the Boilermakers.