Q-C Sports Shorts from Thursday

Prep boys' swimming

Moline 136, Peoria Notre Dame 47: The Maroons won every event in the dual meet, leading to the lopsided final score. Remi Greko won both of his individual events with a 48.91 victory in the 100 freestyle and a 1:48 win in the 200 free. Peoria Notre Dame picked up just two second place finishes.

Prep girls' basketball

Riverdale 58, Morrison 31: The Rams led 35-16 at the half in a blowout Thee Rivers Conference victory over the Mustangs. Sidney Garrett led Riverdale with 14 points. Fischer was the only Morrison player in double-digits with 12. Riverdale improves to 8-1 and 3-0 in TRAC play.

Monmouth-Roseville 64, Annawan 55: Carley Gillen had 25 points in the Titans’ non-conference victory over the Bravettes. Keegan Rico scored 21 for Annawan. Mon-Rose led 35-25 at the half.

Prep girls' bowling

Rock Island 3526, Moline 3021: Heather Motley dominated on the lanes with a three-game 763 series 763 that included a high game of 270 as the Rocks beat the Maroons at Highland Park Bowl. Rock Island had four bowlers with a game over 200. Moline was led by a three-game series of 595 from Sassi Montana, who also bowled a 215.