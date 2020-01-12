QC Sports Shorts from Sunday: Patrick tops Dolphin in USTA tourney singles final

Local Tennis

Patrick beats Dolphin in USTA tourney: The Quad City Tennis Club hosted a boys and girls 12-18 Level 5 tournament on Friday through Sunday, which featured singles and doubles entries from the Missouri Valley Conference.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicholas Patrick of Seton Catholic defeated Pleasant Valley's Jake Dolphin in the Boys 18 singles final at the Quad City Tennis Club on Sunday. Patrick, a nationally ranked seventh-grader and No. 2 seed in the bracket, defeated the top-seeded PV sophomore Dolphin 6-2, 6-1. In the Boys 18 doubles final, Dolphin/Gavin Pangan topped Patrick/Charlie Vandermillen, 8-5.

Pranith Sepuri was Boys 14 singles champion and paired with Ankit Rajvanshi as the No. 1 seed to take the Boys 14 doubles title, 8-2, over No. 2 seeds Jatin Kodavatiganti and Samir Singh.

Alleman's Lucy and Kate Rector finished in the semifinals in the Girls 16 Doubles bracket, falling to No. 1 seed and eventual winners Grace Lorenz and Allison Szalay, 8-0.

Other notable finishes included top-seeded Lily Holland defeating sixth-seeded Jordan Ingram 7-6, 6-4 in the Girls 14 Singles final. Top-seeded London Jennings defeated No. 2 seed Manuela Rodriguez 6-3, 6-4 in the Girls 12 Singles final.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.