Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Girls bowling

Year: Sophomore

Harmening claimed the regional title Saturday at Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling with a 1,280 total for six games. She had games of 247, 191 and 234 for a 672 in the opening session. She followed with a 215, 202 and 191 for a 608. Her score was 23 pins clear of runner-up Zoey Paone of Sterling. Harmening advanced to sectionals for the second straight year.

Teams of the week

Central DeWitt boys basketball

Last week: The Sabers recorded three wins in five days, including a 62-52 victory over then Class 3A No. 1 Marion on Friday. Tucker Kinney had 14 points and seven rebounds in the win over the Indians while Henry Bloom and Zach Hinkle also were in double figures. Central DeWitt (13-5) also beat rival Maquoketa 57-33 and Northeast 59-57. Coach Grady Gallagher's squad has knocked off two teams this year that were No. 1 at the time.

Davenport North girls basketball