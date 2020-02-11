Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Charlie Farmer
School: Moline
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Ranked seventh in the country at his weight class by InterMat, Farmer cruised to a Class 3A regional title at Wharton Field House on Saturday. The 106-pounder recorded a technical fall in the opener, a win by injury in the semifinals and a 21-9 major decision over Derek Butts of Yorkville in the final. Fifth at last year's state tournament, Farmer is 38-1 this season.
Kyle Hopewell
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Boys swimming
Year: Sophomore
Named district swimmer of the year by the coaches, Hopewell recorded wins in the 100 butterfly (50.01 seconds) and 100 backstroke (53.29) along with swimming on the victorious 200 medley relay. His time in the 100 fly was a personal best and second best registered in the state at districts. He also swam on the Blue Devils' runner-up 200 free relay.
Regina Harmening
School: United Township
Sport: Girls bowling
Year: Sophomore
Harmening claimed the regional title Saturday at Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling with a 1,280 total for six games. She had games of 247, 191 and 234 for a 672 in the opening session. She followed with a 215, 202 and 191 for a 608. Her score was 23 pins clear of runner-up Zoey Paone of Sterling. Harmening advanced to sectionals for the second straight year.
Teams of the week
Central DeWitt boys basketball
Last week: The Sabers recorded three wins in five days, including a 62-52 victory over then Class 3A No. 1 Marion on Friday. Tucker Kinney had 14 points and seven rebounds in the win over the Indians while Henry Bloom and Zach Hinkle also were in double figures. Central DeWitt (13-5) also beat rival Maquoketa 57-33 and Northeast 59-57. Coach Grady Gallagher's squad has knocked off two teams this year that were No. 1 at the time.
Davenport North girls basketball
Last week: The Wildcats came into the week with an eight-game win streak and are 15-3 overall following victories over Muscatine (57-55), Clinton (51-30) and Class 5A sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie (61-55). Me'Kiyah Harris and Camry Dillie each knocked in four 3-pointers as North made a dozen shots from beyond the arc in the win over Prairie. Two of North's three defeats are to state-ranked foes.
Riverdale wrestling
Last week: The Rams accumulated 170 points to claim the Class 1A regional title at Princeton on Saturday. Collin Altensey (106 pounds), Brock Smith (113), Colton Reiman (160), Trystan Altensey (170) and Bryan Caves (220) won championships for Riverdale. The Rams' Alex Watson also advanced to sectionals with a third-place finish. It was Riverdale's first regional title since 2007.