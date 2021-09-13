topical alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Sep 13, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 United Township players celebrate after beating Geneseo at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: United Township and Geneseo open Western Big 6 conference play United Township's Robert Castro (62) and Korey Randle (1) celebrate a touchdown against Geneseo during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Connor Shipman (71) celebrates a sack against United Township during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Loren Arrington (22) runs the ball against Geneseo's Nathan VanDeWoestyne (79) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Connor Shipman (71) sacks United Township's Matthew Kelley (15) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Trent Roberts (54) celebrates a tackle against Geneseo during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Loren Arrington (22) runs the ball against Geneseo during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's William Taylor (9) runs the ball against United Township's Damahz Slater (10) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Loren Arrington (22) runs the ball against Geneseo's Joshua Steines (28) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Damahz Slater (10) breaks tackles from Geneseo's Joshua Steines (28) and Nash Clementz (6) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Joshua Steines (28) runs the ball against United Township's Damahz Slater (10) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township’s student section cheers on the Panthers during their game against United Township at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Connor Shipman (71) and teammates get rowdy before their game against United Township at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Matthew Kelley (15) runs the ball against Geneseo during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Jaden Weinzierl (17) runs the ball against United Township during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Loren Arrington (22) fights for extra yardage as he’s brought down by a host of Geneseo defenders during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's AJ Weller (4) runs the ball against United Township's Trent Roberts (54) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo senior Kammie Ludwig, center, and other student section members cheer for the Maple Leafs during their game against United Township at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Jaden Weinzierl (17) runs the ball against United Township's Trent Roberts (54) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Trent Roberts (54) celebrates a tackle against Geneseo during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Matthew Kelley (15), right, celebrates a touchdown against Geneseo during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Joshua Steines (28) celebrates his touchdown against United Township during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Loren Arrington (22) runs the ball against Geneseo's Kade VanOpdorp (34) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's AJ Weller (4) passes against United Township during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Jaden Weinzierl (17) runs the ball against United Township's Korey Randle (1) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Joshua Steines (28) runs the ball against United Township's Tyler Bohnert (45) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Loren Arrington (22) runs the ball against Geneseo's Nash Clementz (6) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Damahz Slater (10) runs the ball against Geneseo's Nash Clementz (6) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Connor Shipman (71) recovers the fumble against United Township's Robert Castro (62) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Trent Roberts (54) celebrates a tackle against Geneseo during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Trent Roberts (54) celebrates a tackle against Geneseo during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Jaden Weinzierl (17) and Nash Clementz (6) take down United Township's Loren Arrington (22) during their game at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township players celebrate after beating Geneseo at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Matthew Kelley (15) celebrates after beating Geneseo at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Leroy Coleman (32) and Jakarta Jackson (12) celebrate after beating Geneseo at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Darrell Stewart (20) celebrates after beating Geneseo at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Darrell Stewart (20) celebrates after beating Geneseo at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Korey Randle (1) celebrates after beating Geneseo at Bob Reade Field Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Geneseo. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: United Township at Rock Island girls volleyball Rock Island's Lexi Thompson (11) hits the ball past United Township's Teegan Rice in the first game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Lexi Thompson (11) hits the ball past United Township's Teegan Rice in the first game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Nevaeh Robinson-Cunningham (18) and Addie Bomelyn go up for a block against United Township's Tess Earl during the first game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Tess Earl (9) and Lillian Severtsgaard double up on a return shot against Rock Island, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Bella Allison (3) and Libero Sienna Mikaio dive together for the ball during the second game against United Township, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Emily Allison hits the ball past United Township's Teegan Rice during the first game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Grace Gustafson goes up for a block against United Township's Ella Harris during the first game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Lexi Thompson and United Township's Brooklyn VanOpdorp (7) and Ella Harris battle it out near the net during the second game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Teegan Rice and Lillian Severtsgaard try to block the shot of Rock Island's Emily Allison in the second game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Emily Allison and Lexi Thompson go up for a block against United Township's Ella Harris during the second game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's libero Sienna Mikaio receives a serve from United Township in the first game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's libero Sienna Mikaio receives a serve from United Township in the first game, Tuesday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Lillian Severtsgaard returns a volley to Rock Island during the second game, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township at Rock Island volleyball, Tuesday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Assumption at North Scott Football North Scott's Grayson Juel (5) completes one of his 24 passes Friday night in the team's win over Davenport Assumption at Lancer Stadium. Jessica Gallagher Assumption's John Argo (10) attempts to take the ball down the field at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Darnell Butler (25) leaps into the end zone for one of his two touchdowns Friday night in the Lancers' 38-14 win over Davenport Assumption. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Payton Kruse (32) and North Scott's Adam Allen (55) celebrate after a tackle against Assumption at North Scott High School on Friday. The Lancers beat the Knights 38-14. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Oliver Hughes (8) makes his way down the field with the ball while playing against Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Drew Kilburg (1) takes the ball down the field while playing against Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Jakob Nelson (11) makes a catch in the end zone while getting tackled by Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Darnell Butler (25) attempts to take the ball to the end zone but it tackled by Assumption's Adam Heinrichs (55) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Oliver Hughes (8) gets tackled by Assumption's Derrick Bass (5) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Payton Kruse (32) celebrates after a tackle against Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Assumption's John Argo (10) attempts to take the ball down the field during Friday's game against North Scott. Jessica Gallagher Assumption's John Argo (10) attempts to take the ball down the field at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Payton Kruse (32) and North Scott's Adam Allen (55) celebrate after a tackle against Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Oliver Hughes (8) makes his way down the field with the ball while playing against Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Oliver Hughes (8) gets tackled by Assumption's John Argo (10) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Darnell Butler (25) attempts to take the ball to the end zone but it tackled by Assumption's Adam Heinrichs (55) at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Assumption's Ayden Weiman (4) attempts to take ball down the field at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Darnell Butler (25) leaps into the endzone while playing against Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Payton Kruse (32) takes the ball down the field while Assumption's Jackson Wohlers (22) prepares to make a tackle at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott's Payton Kruse (32) celebrates after a tackle against Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott, winners of its last 11 games dating back to last season, remain No. 1 in Matt Coss' Class 4A state football rankings. The Lancers play Cedar Rapids Xavier this Friday in Cedar Rapids. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher North Scott host Assumption at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Friday, September 10, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Photos: Dubuque Senior at Davenport North football (Sept. 10, 2021) _BTB2053.JPG _BTB2060.JPG _BTB2062.JPG _BTB2083.JPG _BTB2089.JPG _BTB2099.JPG _BTB2100.JPG _BTB2120.JPG _BTB2125.JPG _BTB2132.jpg _BTB2133.jpg _BTB2169.JPG _BTB2206.JPG _BTB2218.JPG _BTB2244.JPG _BTB2249.JPG _BTB2255.JPG _BTB2284.JPG _BTB2343.JPG _BTB2369.JPG _BTB2383.JPG _BTB2413.JPG Photos: Davenport Central beats Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49-7 Davenport Central’s student section cheers on the Blue Devils during their game against Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Dylan Graves (2) returns the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown during Thursday's game against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Blue Devils beat the J-Hawks 49-7. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Walid Botcho (44), back right, celebrates a touchdown against Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Jackson Feehan (62) celebrates a touchdown against Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Raymond Robinson (40) celebrates a touchdown against Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Dylan Graves (2) attempts to get the crowd excited during their game against Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Kay’Zure Lewis (16) is taken down by Davenport Central's Ben Strang (24) during Thursday's game at Brady Street Stadium. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Nate Hummel scored four touchdowns Thursday night during the team's 49-7 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Nate Hummel (7) celebrates his touchdown against Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Charles Jones (11) runs the ball against Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Andreas Williams (12) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Charles Jones (11) runs the ball against Cedar Rapids Jefferson's DeShaun Robinson (42) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Charles Jones (11) is tackled by Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Kay’Zure Lewis (16) and DeShaun Robinson (42) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Kay’Zure Lewis (16) attempts to take down Davenport Central's Nate Hummel (7) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Kellen Rush (9) and Nate Hummel (7) celebrate a touchdown against Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Romain Hudson (19) runs the ball against Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Darian Boyd (43) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Nate Hummel (7) and teammates celebrate a touchdown against Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Antinio Hinton (13) celebrates a Cedar Rapids Jefferson turnover during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Dylan Graves (2) runs the ball against Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Romain Hudson (19) runs the ball against Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Zane Wilson (67) and Jefferson's Frank Budederi (17) during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central's Nate Hummel (7) celebrates his touchdown against Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their game at Brady Street Stadium Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Davenport West sweeps Davenport North Davenport West players celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Hope Clark (11) sets against Davenport West during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Alexandria Petersen (2) celebrates a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Alexandria Petersen (2), center, and teammates celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Addison Miller (20) hits an attack over Davenport West's block Tuesday night at North High School. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Ava Vinger (10) spikes against Davenport West during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Addison Miller (20) spikes against Davenport West during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Abbigail Raes (22) and Abbey Smith (18) celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Sydney Westerhof (14) spikes against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Abbey Smith (18) spikes against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Hope Clark (11) sets against Davenport West during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Alexandria Petersen (2) spikes against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Faith Rettler (17) and Sydney Westerhof (14) block against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West players celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Mya Verdon (11) spikes against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West players celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Alexandria Petersen (2), center, and teammates celebrate during their game against Davenport North at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Abbigail Raes (22) bumps a pass during the second set of Tuesday night's conference match against Davenport North. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Alexandria Petersen (2) celebrates a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Halee Clare (10) celebrates a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Halee Clare (10) gets the ball over the net against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Sydney Westerhof (14) spikes against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Alexandria Petersen (2) and Sydney Westerhof (14) celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during Tuesday night's match at North High School. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Alexandria Petersen (2) and Sydney Westerhof (14) celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport North's Hope Clark (11) gets the ball over the net against Davenport West during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West players celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Abbigail Raes (22) celebrates a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West's Kayla Dawson (7), center, and teammates celebrate a point scored against Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. Davenport West's Sydney Westerhof (14) and Faith Rettler (17), center, celebrate beating Davenport North during their game at the high school Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West players celebrate beating Davenport North in straight sets Tuesday night at North High School. The win snapped a 46-match losing streak for the Falcons. MEG MCLAUGHLIN