alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Sep 7, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) celebrates after making it into the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Benet at Browning Field in Moline on Friday. Jessica Gallagher Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Lisle Benet Academy at Moline Football Moline's Riley Fuller (4) tries to avoid a tackle from Benet's Joseph Keough (4) at Browning Field in Moline on Friday. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) celebrates after making it into the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Benet at Browning Field in Moline on Friday. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Grant Sibley (5) gets tackled by Benet players at Browning Field in Moline on Friday. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Alec Ponder (8) looks for an open pass while playing against Benet at Browning Field in Moline on Friday. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Grant Sibley (5) attempts to take the ball down the field while playing against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Jasper Ogburn (10) celebrates after making an interception against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) attempts to make a catch against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Grant Sibley (5) attempts to take the ball down the field while playing against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) celebrates after making it into the end zone while playing against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Alec Ponder (8) looks for an open pass while playing against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Jasper Ogburn (10) gets off the ground after making an interception against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) makes it into the end zone while playing against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) attempts to avoid a tackle from Benet's Brendan Harbauer (7) at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) makes a catch with Benet's Liam Johnson (22) attempting to catch up to Bailey at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Grant Sibley (5) attempts to take the ball down the field while playing against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Grant Sibley (5) gets tackeld by Benet players at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Riley Fuller (4) blocks a tackle from Benet's Joseph Keough (4) while taking the ball down the field at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) attempts to make a catch against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) attempts to avoid a tackle from Benet's Brendan Harbauer (7) at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) makes an interception against Benet at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Moline's Cranston Wall (2) blocks a pass to Benet's Ryan Snell (10) at Browning Field in Moline, Friday, September 3, 2021. Jessica Gallagher Photos: Geneseo beats Moline 1-0 Moline's Chris Lopez (7) takes control of the ball against Geneseo during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Matthew Daly (11) and Moline's Sam Ramirez (3) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Alex Slaymaker (17) and Moline's Isiah Gallegos (14) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Chris Lopez (7) and Geneseo's Alex Slaymaker (17) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Collin Ducky (20) headers the ball against Geneseo's Bennett Kleiner (15) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) passes against Moline during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Isiah Gallegos (14) and Geneseo's Alex Slaymaker (17) header the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Jaeger Norton (11) clears the ball against Geneseo during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Blaze Norton (24) and Geneseo's Bennett Kleiner (15) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Blaze Norton (24) and Geneseo's Bennett Kleiner (15) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Collin Ducky (20) passes against Geneseo during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Bennett Kleiner (15) headers the ball against Moline's Blaze Norton (24) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Isaiah Ruiz (5) and Geneseo's Bennett Kleiner (15) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo keeper Gage Tafoya (0) makes a save against Moline during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference match at the Moline Soccer Bowl. Tafoya came up big in the Maple Leafs' 1-0 victory. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Bennett Kleiner (15) and Moline's Chris Lopez (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Bennett Kleiner (15) and Moline's Chris Lopez (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Sahieed Jah (10) and Geneseo's Kyle Rahn (21) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maximus Sottos (18) and Moline's Collin Ducky (20) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke looks to make a pass against Moline during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference match at the Moline Soccer Bowl. Clark-Holke had the lone goal in Geneseo's 1-0 victory. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Bennett Kleiner (15) and Moline's Collin Ducky (20) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Brayden Combs (6) and Moline's Chris Lopez (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Sam Ramirez (3) and Geneseo's Ethan Ernst (5) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Diego Gomez (12) headers the ball against Geneseo's Brayden Combs (6) during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference match at the Moline Soccer Bowl. Geneseo won 1-0. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Diego Gomez (12) passes against Geneseo during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Connor Nelson (31) and Moline's Chris Lopez (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo and Moline players run across the field during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Rockridge at Orion volleyball Rockridge's Keaton Frere (10) and Morgan McClain go up to block the shot of Orion's Avery Knupp during the second set Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge's Kierney McDonald (35) and Chloe Strachan block the shot of Orion's Abby Watson and Zoe Larkins (7) during Tuesday's match at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge's Madison Heisch hits the ball over the net past Orion's Rachel Bowers during the first set Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge at Orion volleyball GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge's Kierney McDonald puts up a block to the shot of Orion's Abby Watson during the first set, Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge's Keaton Frere (10) and Morgan McClain go up to block the shot of Orion's Avery Knupp during the second set Tuesday, at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Orion's Mimi Carter bloks a shot by Rockridge's Keaton Frere in the first set, Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge's Keaton Frere and Madison Heisch block a Orion shot in the first set, Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge's Morgan McClain sets the ball as Orion's Avery Knupp watches the play unfold during the first set, Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Orion's Emmalyn Foster sets the ball in the first game against Rockridge, Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge girls volleyball team celebrate their win over Orion 25-15, 25-21, Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge Chloe Strachan returns a volley back to Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge at Orion volleyball GARY L. KRAMBECK Orion's Abby Watson hits the ball over the net against Rockridge, Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Orion's Avery Knupp returns a volley against Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge at Orion volleyball GARY L. KRAMBECK Rockridge at Orion volleyball GARY L. KRAMBECK Orion's Rachel Bowers returns a shot to Orion, Tuesday at Orion. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge Start of the girls run of the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Runners take off at the start of the varsity girls race Saturday morning in the Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn finishes ahead of the other runners at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn builds a sizable lead during the third mile of Saturday's Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park. The freshman won the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 37 seconds. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn finishes ahead of the other runners at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn finishes ahead of the other runners at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Start of the girls run of the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn finishes 31 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor Saturday at the Spartan Challenge in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Start of the boys run at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Start of the boys run at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Start of the boys run at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula finishes his run at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Runners navigate one of the hills at Crow Creek Park on Saturday during the Spartan Challenge. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Iowa City West's Alex McKane finishes first in the boys run of the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Alyson Benson finishing at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Alyson Benson finishing at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Hannah Ford at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport Central's Merin Crowder running at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Pleasant Valley's Lizzie McVey running at the Pleasant Valley Cross Country Challenge, Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Central DeWitt beats Camanche 14-7 Central DeWitt's Cael Grell (44) celebrates a fumble recovery against Camanche during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Caden Ridgley (11) is tackled by Camanche's Josh Petersen (56) during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Cael Grell (44) takes down Camanche's Tucker Dickherber (4) during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Cael Grell (44) sacks Camanche's Mike Delzell (10) during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Lucas Burmeister (2) and Gibson McEwen (5) celebrate a touchdown against Camanche during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Josh Petersen (56) tackles Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn (15) during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Mike Delzell (10) celebrates a touchdown against Central DeWitt during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Mike Delzell (10) runs onto the field during their game against Central DeWitt at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Josh Petersen (56) stands on the field during a touchdown of their game against Central DeWitt at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Mike Delzell (10) passes against Central DeWitt during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Garrett Schultz (14) runs the ball against Central DeWitt during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn (15) passes against Camanche during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Kaiden Jenkins (52) takes a water break during their game against Central DeWitt at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Hunter Long (20) celebrates a sack against Central DeWitt during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Hunter Blankenship (25) and Tyler Herington (17) celebrate an interception against Camanche during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Garrett Schultz (14) runs the ball against Central DeWitt during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Hunter Long (20) runs the ball against Central DeWitt during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Mike Delzell (10) is tackled by a Central DeWitt defender as he passes during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Mike Delzell (10) is pulled down by a pair of Central DeWitt defenders during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Carter Donovan (33) celebrates beating Camanche during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Conner Pena (45) and Tyler Herington (17) celebrate during their game against Camanche at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Ben Pace (21) runs the ball against Camanche during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Ethan Schultz (5) tackles Central DeWitt's Ben Pace (21) during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Ethan Schultz (5) tackles Central DeWitt's Ben Pace (21) during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Carter Donovan (33) uses a megaphone to celebrate with the student section after beating Camanche at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn (15) passes under Camanche pressure during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Carter Donovan (33) celebrates during their game against Camanche at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Ethan Schultz (5) runs the ball against Central DeWitt's David Harper (3) during their game at the high school Friday in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Camanche's Mike Delzell (10) passes against Central DeWitt during their game at the high school Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn (15) attempts to pass under pressure from Camanche's Eric Kinkaid (30) during their game at the high school Friday in DeWitt. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Davenport West at Davenport North football at Brady street stadium Davenport West's Duro Johnson reaches out for Davenport North's Cade Sheedy in the first half Friday at Brady Street Stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport North's Cade Sheedy is tackled by Davenport West's Michael Garcia during the first half, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport North's Cade Sheedy is taken down by Davenport West's Hunter Jones during the first half, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's Dalton Thompson runs into the end zone for the first touchdown of the evening with Davenport North's Gio Garcia giving chase during the first half, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West at Davenport North, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's Devon Sanders Howard is tackled by Davenport North's Morgan Bequeaith and Giovanni Rivera in the first half Friday at Brady Street Stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West at Davenport North, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's Dalton Thompson runs into the end zone for the first touchdown of the evening with Davenport North's Gio Garcia giving chase during the first half, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's quarterback Brady Hansen finds an opening between Davenport North defenders in the first half, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport North's Cade Sheedy is tackled by Davenport West's Hunter Jones, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's Dalton Thompson runs into the end zone for the first touchdown of the evening with Davenport North's Gio Garcia giving chase during the first half, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West at Davenport North, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West at Davenport North, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West quarterback Brady Hansen finds an opening between Davenport North defenders in the first half Friday at Brady Street Stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's Tucker Avis is pulled by Davenport North's Gaige Avants and Giovanni Rivera, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West's Duro Johnson reaches out for Davenport North's Cade Sheedy in the first half, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West at Davenport North, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West at Davenport North, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Davenport West at Davenport North, Friday at Brady Street stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Assumption beats Wahlert 48-14 Assumption’s Keegan Shovlain (87) is tackled by a Dubuque Wahlert defender during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Foster Caspers gets through Dubuque Wahlert’s Kenny Petraitis during their game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium on Thursday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players celebrate Billy Moore’s (8), far right, field goal against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Ayden Weiman (4) celebrates a touchdown against Dubuque Wahlert during Thursday's game at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium. Weiman had one rushing and one passing touchdown. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Keegan Shovlain (87) celebrates a Dubuque Wahlert fumble during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Ayden Weiman hands the ball off to John Argo (10) against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Ayden Weiman passes against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s Ayden Weiman (4) celebrates a touchdown against Dubuque Wahlert during their game Thursday night at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium. The Knights prevailed 48-14. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption fans celebrate a touchdown against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption players break through a banner before their game against Dubuque Wahlert at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium last Thursday. The Knights (2-0) are fourth in Matt Coss' Class 3A state rankings this week. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Angelo Jackson (21) runs onto the field before their game against Dubuque Wahlert at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption’s student section cheers on the Knights during their game against Dubuque Wahlert at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Aiden Morgan (1) walks on the field before their game against Dubuque Wahlert at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption cheerleader Rachel Schneider cheers on the Knights during their game against Dubuque Wahlert at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Griffin Simpson (6) and Billy Moore (8) celebrate a field goal against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ayden Weiman (4) stretches to reach the end zone against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ayden Weiman (4) celebrates a touchdown against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Dubuque Wahlert's Alex Eisbach (42) pulls in a pass against Assumption's David Neuberger (7) during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Foster Caspers (18) makes the catch against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's John Argo (10) runs the ball against Dubuque Wahlert's Owen Wallace (11) during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's John Argo (10) runs the ball during Thursday night's game against Dubuque Wahlert. Argo had 167 yards rushing and four total touchdowns in the Knights' 48-14 victory. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's John Argo (10) runs the ball against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert players wait for the snap during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ayden Weiman (4) celebrates a touchdown against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ayden Weiman (4) celebrates a touchdown against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Malikyi Slack (3) and Aiden Morgan (1) smile after Slack’s interception against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Ayden Weiman (4) passes against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's John Argo (10) is tripped up by Dubuque Wahlert's Jack Geordt (59) during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Brian Murphy (60) and John Argo (10) celebrate a touchdown against Dubuque Wahlert during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Dominic D’Aprille (57) and Billy Moore (8) celebrate on the sideline during their game against Dubuque Wahlert at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Assumption's Aiden Morgan (1) attempts to take down Dubuque Wahlert's Bryce Rudiger (10) during their game at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Assumption's New Football Stadium Assumption will play its first regular season football game at the newly built Jack and Pat Bush Stadium on Thursday night against Dubuque Wahlert. Jessica Gallagher