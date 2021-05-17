Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
EDGINGTON — In just 13 games as a high school softball player, Rockridge freshman standout Kendra Lewis has already made a huge impression both on her teammates and opposing teams.
Marc Polite was approved Tuesday night by the Rock Island school board as the program's next boys basketball coach.
On a picture-perfect Thursday afternoon made for softball, the United Township Panthers swept the host Alleman Pioneers in Western Big 6 doubleheader action on Alleman’s home field in Moline.
A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week.
A day before Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep of Alleman at Douglas Park, the Riverdale baseball team held a group meeting and did not even touch a baseball.
After a quiet start to Thursday’s Western Big 6 Conference doubleheader in Geneseo, the Moline softball team’s bats exploded for 17 hits and 16 runs in Game 2.
Pleasant Valley recorded wins in eight events Thursday night at the state-qualifying meet, half of those in relays.
Alleman bounced back from a pair of losses to sweep United Township baseball, winning a 2-0 pitchers' duel in the opener and then breaking out the bats in the second game to earn a 10-4 victory.
Since dropping both of its games with Three Rivers West Division leader Rockridge by a combined five runs, the Riverdale softball squad has found its groove and is playing at a high level now.
Geneseo senior Taylor DeSplinter found the shot she wanted, scoring her team's only goal in a 1-0 overtime win at Moline to stay atop the Western Big 6 Conference standings.