Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alleman freshman Carson Wendt was speechless after scoring the game-winning goal with 20 seconds left in overtime at Geneseo.
Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Saiheed Jah was an all-state hurdler as a sophomore and earned the WB6 soccer MVP award as a junior this season. On the track, he's already won his first two events of the year.
Geneseo scored 11 runs in the final two innings to for the 11-1 victory over Rock Island on Tuesday. Thomas Henson pitched five innings and Cooper Mathews drove home three runners on a game-ending triple.
Rockridge's Kendra Lewis pitched a complete game to lead the Rockets to a 7-3 victory over Rock Island. Both schools are ranked in the top 3 in the state in their respective classes by the ICA.
Rock Island's softball finished the first half of its Western Big 6 schedule unbeaten with wins over Quincy and Geneseo on Saturday.
Sometimes all it takes is one win to turn around a season.
The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association changed how it ranks boys soccer teams this season.
A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
The 35th annual Rock Island girls track and field Invitational came down to the final event, and Geneseo’s 4x400 defending state champion relay team made sure it ended the meet on top.
After facing Class 2A's top-ranked squad earlier this week, the Rock Island softball team met up with another state-rated club on Thursday.