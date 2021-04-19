alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Apr 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Geneseo's Mason Jones (27), center, and teammates celebrate defeating Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Quincy at Alleman football Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson pulls in a interception in the end zone intended for Quincy's Jack Rupert during the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson pulls in an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Quincy's Jack Rupert during the first half Saturday at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium. Alleman won 16-13. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Ryan Dockery-Jackson pulls in a interception in the end zone intended for Quincy's Jack Rupert during the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Jackson Marx intercepts a point after conversion pass in the end zone intended for Quincy's Brian Douglas during the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Zach Carpita is stopped by Quincy's Gregory Quince in the first half Saturday at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Chase Stephens finds open ground as dashes for a 33-yard run to the 2-yard line, setting up an Alleman touchdown two plays later during the first half against Quincy on Saturday at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy's Gregory Quince is chased by Alleman's Ryan Dockey-Jackson during the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Rudy Glancey host Kaden Boden after scoring on a point after conversion play in the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy's Drae Humphrey moves away from the out reach arm of Alleman's Charlie Jagusah in the first half, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Alleman football, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Zach Carpita is tackled by Quincy's Nick Cory in the second half, Saturday, at Rock Island stadium. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Geneseo defeats Rock Island 23-15 Geneseo's Jake Nelms (47), center, and teammates celebrate defeating Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) breaks through against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) evades Geneseo's William Taylor (9) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) evades Geneseo's William Taylor (9) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) and Pharaoh Gray (70) celebrate a touchdown against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) passes against Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) runs the ball against Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday in Rock Island. Geneseo beat Rock Island 23-15 for its first on-field win over the Rocks since 1924. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) leads the huddle before the Rocks play Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) leads the huddle before the Rocks play Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) leads the huddle before the Rocks play Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Calvin Larson (54) and Tommy Smith (74) take a moment before the Rocks play Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) takes a moment before the Rocks play Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Perry Slater (24) runs the ball against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Perry Slater (24) runs the ball against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) is tackled by Geneseo's Andrew Cotty (11) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) is tackled by Geneseo's Tannen Rink (38) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) is brought down by a Geneseo defender during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) runs the ball against Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathan Beneke (4) runs the ball against Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island student fans cheer on the Rocks during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) passes against Geneseo's Dominic DeBoef (33) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Brennan Wages (30) celebrates a touchdown against Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Mitchell Vermont (46) and Jaden Weinzierl (17) celebrate a touchdown against Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) shakes off Geneseo’s Hunter Clark-Holke (12) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) runs the ball against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) is brought down by Rock Island's Jamere Burrage (14) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Perry Slater (24) pulls down Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marieon Anderson (1) brings down Geneseo's Kade Ariano (81) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Kade Ariano (81) celebrates a touchdown against Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's PJ Moser (28) takes down Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Darrell Woodson (3) takes down Geneseo's Kade Ariano (81) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island players celebrate an interception against Geneseo during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Brennen Smith (48) celebrates a Rock Island fumble during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Jake Nelms (47) celebrates a Rock Island fumble during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) runs the ball against Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marieon Anderson (1) attempts to take down Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Mason Jones (27) and Jaden Weinzierl (17) celebrate defeating Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Mason Jones (27), center, and teammates celebrate defeating Rock Island during their Western Big 6 game at Almquist Field, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Moline beats United Township 4-2 Moline's Davis Hoffstatter (17) pitches to a against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Davin Theim (11) pitches against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Robert Woods (4) and Hunter Warren (12) celebrate a run scored against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Jeff Davis (5) scores a run against against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field on Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Jeff Davis (5) falls to the ground in pain after scoring a run against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Ethan Sountris (13) bats against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Shawn Lewis (20) throws out a against United Township runner at first base during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Ryne Schimmel (1) attempts to tag out United Township's Davin Theim (11) during the season opener at Holmgren Field on Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Shae Drobushevich (15) fields the ground ball against against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Shae Drobushevich (15) fields the ground ball but can’t make the play at first base against against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) scores a run against Moline's Seamus Boyle (3) during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) reacts to scoring a run against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) reacts to scoring a run against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field on Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Julio Tapia (5) celebrates scoring a run against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Jordan Ledford (1) tags out Moline's Justin Grigsby (7) and turns the double play during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Davin Theim (11) reacts to striking out a Moline batter during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Davin Theim (11) reacts to striking out a Moline batter during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Davis Hoffstatter (17) pitches to a against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Shawn Lewis (20) catches the pop fly against against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Ryne Schimmel (1) celebrates hitting a double against United Township during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Donny Jaramillo (2) smiles before an inning against Moline during the season opener at Holmgren Field Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Rockridge beats Riverdale 60-25 Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) hugs Peyton Locke (26) after a touchdown against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) hugs Peyton Locke (26) after a touchdown against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge quarterback Brayden Deem (16) fires a pass against Riverdale during Monday's Three Rivers Conference Rock Division game in Edington. The Rockets won the game 60-25. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) looks for an opening around Riverdale's Gage Hugart (7) during Monday's Three Rivers Conference Rock Division game in Edington. Locke set a school record with six touchdowns in the Rockets' 60-25 victory. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball against Riverdale's Caleb Jennings (3) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Nate Henry (12) runs the ball after making a catch in front of Riverdale's Caleb Jennings (3) during Monday's Three Rivers Conference Rock Division game in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) managed to out-run the Riverdale Rams defense all night Monday as he scored six touchdowns in the Rockets' 60-25 Three Rivers Conference Rock Division home victory in Edgington. Here, Locke escapes the reach of Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10). MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball against Riverdale's Eli Hinde (24) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) runs the ball against Riverdale's Eli Hinde (24) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) runs the ball against Riverdale's Eli Hinde (24) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Dye (23) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) passes against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10) flexes as he runs the ball in for a touchdown against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Brady Reed (72) and Cole Jennings (10) celebrate a touchdown against against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Gage Hugart (7) and Cole Jennings (10) celebrate a touchdown against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Peyton Locke (26) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Eli Hinde (24) runs the ball against Rockridge's Dan DeSmet (69) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) is tackled by a Riverdale defender during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Nate Henry (12) is tackled by Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Ryan Parchert (65) sacks Riverdale's Gage Hugart (7) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Ryan Parchert (65) sacks Riverdale's Gage Hugart (7) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Jenson Whiteman (1) tackles Riverdale's Caleb Jennings (3) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10) runs the ball against Rockridge during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Sawyer Weinert (4) tackles Riverdale's Cole Jennings (10) during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) passes against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Sawyer Weinert (4) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Nate Henry (12) is tackled by a against Riverdale defender during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Jenson Whiteman (1) runs the ball against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Jenson Whiteman (1) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Riverdale during their game at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Nate Henry (12) grabs a hold of his water bottle during their game against Riverdale at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Elijah Frere (44) looks over at the scoreboard during their game against Riverdale at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Matthew Bayne (50) is seen silhouetted during their game against Riverdale at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Luke Wiklund (25) waits for the snap during their game against Rockridge at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Riverdale's Brady Rogers (14) reads the offense during their game against Rockridge at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rockridge's Chris Geier (11) talks with the coaching staff during a timeout of their game against Riverdale at the high school Monday, April 12, 2021, in Edington. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Geneseo boys soccer win their first Western Big 6 after 1-1 overtime draw against Rock Island Geneseo's Thomas Robinson (6) and Rock Island's Migambi Athanas (10) fight for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field on Wednesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke (7) and Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) celebrate a goal against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Kyle Gant (11) looks to pass against Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke (7) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) and Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field on Wednesday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) celebrates after the Maple Leafs tied Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field on Wednesday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) and Matthew Daly (11) celebrate after the second over time against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Conner Nelson (31) falls while defending Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Thomas Robinson (6) and Gage Tafoya (1) make the save against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Aidan Ntinyegezwa (8) looks to pass against Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Zachary Beckman (4) shoots the penalty kick against Geneseo during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Ben Samuelson (1) can’t make the save against Geneseo during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) headers the ball against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Murad Ahmed (7) and Geneseo's Thomas Robinson (6) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Htoo Law Shee (22) and Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke (7) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) and Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jordan Rice (2) and Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) fall during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jordan Rice (2) and Geneseo's Charles Rice (41) fight for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Htoo Law Shee (22) passes against Geneseo during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) and Geneseo's Mason Smith (3) header the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Hunter Clark-Holke (7) passes against Rock Island's Edwin Beltran (19) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) headers the ball against Rock Island during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Charles Rice (41) and Thomas Robinson (6) defend Rock Island's Isaiah Kerr (21) during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) and Geneseo's Nathaniel Clark-Holke (9) jump up to header the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Alejandro Torres (12) and Geneseo's Ethan Holke (8) fight for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Edwin Beltran (19) watches as an official pulls out a yellow card during their game against Geneseo at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Conner Nelson (31) and Rock Island's Kyle Gant (11) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Migambi Athanas (10) reacts after the second overtime of their game against Geneseo at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo players react after their game against Rock Island at the Almquist Field Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Photos: Rock Island at Moline girls volleyball Moline's Audrey Lamphier spikes the ball past Rock Island's Madelynn Polito in the second set Thursday at Moline. The Maroons beat the Rocks 25-14, 25-20. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Ella Ramsay returns a volley against Rock Island during the second set Thursday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Addison Bomelyn and the Rocks' libero Gabriella Taber cover a return volley against Moline during the second set Thursday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Isabella Allison goes to the floor, missing a Moline spike during the second set Thursday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Lexi Thompson taps the ball over the net during the second set against Moline, Thursday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Sophia Potter sets the ball in the second set against Rock Island, Thursday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Lexi Thompson taps the ball over the net during the second set against Moline, Thursday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Ella Ramsay returns a volley against Rock Island during the second set, Thursday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's libero Sierra Marshall returns a volley to Rock Island in the second set, Thursday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's libero Sierra Marshall returns a volley to Rock Island in the second set, Thursday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline volleyball, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline volleyball, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island at Moline volleyball, Thursday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's libero Gabriella Taber has the ball go underneath her in the second set against Moline, Thursday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's libero Gabriella Taber has the ball go underneath her in the second set against Moline, Thursday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK The Moline girls volleyball team wave goodbye to the Rock Island team after defeating 25-14, 25-20 at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Sterling at Moline football Moline's Matthew Bailey is tackled in the end zone by Sterling's David Tessmann after scoring with a reception in the first half Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Jaheim Thornton heads to the end zone after a pass reception for Moline's third touch down in the first half against Sterling, Friday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Jaheim Thornton fumbles around with the pass reception before heading into the end zone for Moline's third touch down in the first half against Sterling, Friday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Matthew Bailey pulls down a pass reception for a large gain while being covered by Sterling's Noel Aponte (9) and Jacob Huffman in the first half, Friday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling's Alex Knapper finds the passed ball short of his reach during the first half, Friday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling's Kael Ryan is tackled by Moline's Jaheim Thornton in the first half, Friday, at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling's Kael Ryan finds a large opening for a big gain while being chased by Moline's Colin Shults (25) and Trystan Duyvejonck (56) during he first half Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Sterling at Moline football, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK