alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Jan 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. Rock Island wins 52-41 Geneseo's Ann Wirth and Rock Island's Danae Robinson take the battle for the ball to the floor during the second half Saturday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Alisande Rapps falls over the back of Rock Island's Imari McDuffy during the second half Saturday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Imari McDuffy keeps the ball away from Geneseo's Ann Wirth as she reaches for the ball in the first half Saturday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Ann Wirth and Rock Island's Imari McDuffy go after the rebound in the first half Saturday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Danae Robinson drives the ball between Geneseo's Jordan Porter and Danielle Beach in the first half Saturday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Danae Robinson shoots past Geneseo's Jordan Porter in the first half Saturday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig is guarded by Rock Island's Kayla Rice in the first half Saturday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock island girls celebrate their 52-41 win over Geneseo at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo's Alisande Rapps fouls Rock Island's Emily Allison with a charge call in the second half Saturday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Geneseo at Rock Island girls basketball. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Moline at Rock Island boys basketball. Moline wins 68-63. Moline's Rob Pulliam goes to the basket with for a layup in the first half Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers tries to control the ball as Moline's Jasper Ogburn reaches in during the first half Friday at Rock Island. Moline rallied to win 68-63. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers battles over the rebound with Moline's Trey Taylor and Grant Welch in the first half, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Grant Welch works the ball around Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers under the basket in the first half Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Grant Welch works the ball around Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers under the basket in the first half, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Grant Welch works the ball around Rock Island's Baker Beal under the basket in the first half, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Rob Pulliam goes for a easy layup shot past Rock Island's Jaylin Randle in the first half, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers battles over the rebound with Moline's Trey Taylor and Grant Welch in the first half, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Marieon Anderson goes to the basket for a layup shot in the first half against Moline, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline students and fans react to a play during the Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline students and fans react to a play during the Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline students and fans cheer on their team at the Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding drives the ball towards the hoop at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at Rock Island boys basketball, Friday at Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament Rock Island's Truth Vesey and Alleman's Dalton Nimrick in the 106-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Alex Schmacht and Galesburg's Rocky Almendaraz in the 126-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Truth Vesey and Alleman's Dalton Nimrick in the 106-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Truth Vesey and Alleman's Dalton Nimrick in the 106-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Samuel Nyonkuru and Geneseo's Zachary Montez in the 113-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Samuel Niyonkuru and Geneseo's Zachary Montez wrestle in the 113-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament Friday at Wharton Field House. Montez pinned Niyonkuru for the title. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Alex Schmacht and Galesburg's Rocky Almendaraz in the 126-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Alex Schmacht and Galesburg's Rocky Almendaraz in the 126-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Truth Vesey and Alleman's Dalton Nimrick in the 106-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Truth Vesey and Alleman's Dalton Nimrick battle in the 106-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament Friday at Wharton Field House. Vesey beat Nimrick to claim the title. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Alex Schmacht and Galesburg's Rocky Almendaraz in the 126-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Bradley Ledbetter and Geneseo's Carson Raya in the 132-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Truth Vesey and Alleman's Dalton Nimrick in the 106-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Daniel McGhee and Galesburg's Gauge Shipp in the 120-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Rock Island's Truth Vesey and Alleman's Dalton Nimrick in the 106-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Alex Schmacht and Galesburg's Rocky Almendaraz in the 126-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Alex Schmacht and Galesburg's Rocky Almendaraz in the 126-pound championship match at the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Alleman's Charles Jagusah takes on Rock Island's Eli Gustafson in the Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament Friday at Wharton Field House. Jagusah won the match to remain unbeaten on the season. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Western Big 6 Conference wrestling tournament, Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Rock Island beats United Township 65-50 in boys basketball (Jan. 25, 2022) Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers celebrates after making a buzzer-beating basket from beyond half court to close the third quarter of the Rocks' win against United Township on Tuesday at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Jon Gremmels Rock Island players stretch before taking on United Township in boys basketball Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. The Rock Island High School pep band performs before the Rocks' boys basketball game against visiting United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. The Rock Island High School pep band performs before the Rocks' boys basketball game against visiting United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Cheerleaders from United Township perform before Tuesday's game at Rock Island. The Rock Island High School pep band performs before the Rocks' boys basketball game against visiting United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. The Rock Island High School pep band performs before the Rocks' boys basketball game against visiting United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Rock Island cheerleaders perform before Tuesday's boys basketball game. Rock Island students cheer behind the basket. The Rock Island High School pep band performs before the Rocks' boys basketball game against visiting United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. The Rock Island High School pep band performs before the Rocks' boys basketball game against visiting United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Mahki Johnson puts up a first-quarter shot for United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island. Omarion Roberts dribbles the ball up the court for United Township. Mahki Johnson (3) of United Township fakes a shot against Rock Island's Marieon Anderson on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Mahki Johnson of United Township looks for a teammate. Omarion Roberts of United Township drives between Rock Island players Baker Beal, left, Amarion Nimmers and Jaylin Randle, right, during the first quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2020. Rock Island defenders Amarion Nimmers (11) and Jaylin Randle (5) watch Omarion Roberts (2) of United Township miss a first-quarter shot on a drive past them to the basket. Omarion Roberts, left, pushes the ball up the court on a fast break with teammate Darius Rogers on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Omarion Roberts of United Township tries to convert a fast-break layup in the first quarter against Rock Island on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Marieon Anderson, left, and Amarion Nimmers of Rock Island chase after a loose ball. Amarion Nimmers tosses the ball over his head and behind his back to teammate Baker Beal in the low post in the first quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Amarion Nimmers flips a no-look pass inside. Baker Beal (15) goes up with a shot after taking a pass from Amarion Nimmers in the first quarter. Omarion Roberts handles the basketball for United Township in the first quarter against Rock Island. Roberts led the Panthers with 23 points in the 65-50 loss at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Rock Island players Raequan Miller and Marieon Anderson (24) battle for an offensive rebound late in the first quarter against United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Anderson came down with the ball and scored on a putback to give the Rocks a 17-10 lead with 9 seconds left in the first quarter. Rock Island students cheer on their team during a timeout at the 6-minute, 10-second mark of the second quarter. Amarion Nimmers brings the ball up the court for Rock Island. Darius Rogers passes off to a teammate after having his drive cut off by Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers. Jaylin Randle of Rock Island drives and scores against United Township defenders De'Vontay Wright (20), Mahki Johnson (3) and Omarion Roberts (2) to give the Rocks a 25-12 lead with 5 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Marieon Anderson (24) of Rock Island pulls in the ball and starts a fast break that ends with a dunk by Termell Akers to put the Rocks on top 27-12 in the second quarter. Marieon Anderson (24) of Rock Island drives the right side against United Township's Omarion Roberts. Amarion Nimmers eyes the basket before scoring his 12th and 13th points of the game to give Rock Island a 32-23 lead with a minute left in the first half. Amarion Nimmers (11) flies through the air after being fouled while taking a shot against United Township's Mahki Johnson. Nimmers made 1 of 2 free throws to give Rock Island a 33-23 lead late in the second quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Baker Beal (25) of Rock Island squeezes between United Township's Mahki Johnson (3) and D'Vonte Cartwright on a move to the basket in the third quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Baker Beal (15) takes on three United Township defenders — Mahki Johnson (3), D'Vonte Cartwright (24) and Omarion Roberts — in the lane. After working his way into the paint, Rock Island's Baker Beal (15) puts up a shot over Mahki Johnson in the third quarter. Baker Beal (15) of Rock Island is called for an offensive foul as he runs over D'Vonte Cartwright in the third quarter. One of the youngest fans in attendance takes in the action between Rock Island and United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Jaylin Randle of Rock Island takes a shot against United Township's Mahki Johnson. De'Vontay Wright grabs a defensive rebound for United Township in the third quarter. Termell Akers (25) watches the ball drop through the net as he scores to give Rock Island a 43-33 lead against United Township with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Rock Island Fieldhouse. Termell Akers of Rock Island is fouled as he goes up for a shot against United Township defenders Mahki Johnson (3) and D'Vonte Cartwright with 1 minute, 52 seconds left in the third period. Mahki Johnson (3) of United Township pleads his case as he is called for a foul. Amarion Nimmers of Rock Island pushes the ball up the court late in the third period against United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Nimmers scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Rocks to a 65-50 victory. Amarion Nimmers of Rock Island and Darius Rogers (0) of United Township battle under the basket. Rock Island coach Marc Polite shouts out instructions from the bench. Amarion Nimmers, right, of Rock Island plots his course as he is defended by Darius Rogers of United Township in the third quarter. Rock Island boys basketball coach Marc Polite surveys the action on the court in the third quarter against United Township on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Omarion Roberts (2) of United Township scores with 1 second left in the third quarter on an off-balance shot over Rock Island defenders Termell Akers, left, and Raequan Miller. Marieon Anderson, right, congratulates Rock Island teammate Amarion Nimmers after Nimmers tossed in a half-court shot to end the third quarter. Marieon Anderson, right, congratulates Rock Island teammate Amarion Nimmers after Nimmers tossed in a half-court shot to end the third quarter. Marieon Anderson, right, bumps chest with Rock Island teammate Amarion Nimmers after Nimmers tossed in a half-court shot to end the third quarter. Amarion Nimmers celebrates after ending the third quarter with a half-court basket against United Township. Photos: MAC wrestling meet in Muscatine Pleasant Valley 138-pounder Jack Miller wrestles North Scott 138-pounder Luke Elgin during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley 182-pounder Rusty VanWetzinga wrestles Central DeWitt 182-pounder Chris Wrage during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 113-pounder Steele Diercks wrestles North Scott 113-pounder Ayden Golden during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 113-pounder Steele Diercks wrestles North Scott 113-pounder Ayden Golden during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Assumption 220-pounder Aiden Morgan wrestles Muscatine 220-pounder Evan Franke during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf North Scott 170-pounder Seth Madden wrestles Pleasant Valley 170-pounder Caden McDermott during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Assumption 220-pounder Aiden Morgan wrestles Muscatine 220-pounder Evan Franke during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 195-pounder Bradley Hill wrestles North Scott 195-pounder AJ Petersen during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 195-pounder Bradley Hill wrestles North Scott 195-pounder AJ Petersen during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 126-pounder Jayce Luna wrestles Pleasant Valley 126-pounder Duncan Harn during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 126-pounder Jayce Luna wrestles Pleasant Valley 126-pounder Duncan Harn during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf North Scott 152-pounder Peyton Westlin wrestles Bettendorf 152-pounder Elijah Mendoza during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 126-pounder Jayce Luna wrestles Pleasant Valley 126-pounder Duncan Harn during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf North Scott 152-pounder Peyton Westlin wrestles Bettendorf 152-pounder Elijah Mendoza during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 113-pounder Steele Diercks wrestles North Scott 113-pounder Ayden Golden during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Pleasant Valley 182-pounder Rusty VanWetzinga defeats Central DeWitt 182-pounder Chris Wrage during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf Bettendorf 195-pounder Bradley Hill wrestles North Scott 195-pounder AJ Petersen during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf North Scott 152-pounder Peyton Westlin wrestles Bettendorf 152-pounder Elijah Mendoza during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf during the finals of the MAC wrestling meet Saturday at Muscatine High School. Bobby Metcalf