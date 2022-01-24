top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Jan 24, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Moline students point to the scoreboard during the second half against Galesburg Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: Bob Mitton Invitational United Township 138-pounder Kayden Marolf celebrates a pin over Sherrard 138-pounder Austin Fratzke during the finals of the Bob Mitton Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday at Orion High School. Bobby Metcalf Riverdale 152-pounder Collin Altensey wrestles Illini West 152-pounder Lance Belshaw during the finals of the Bob Mitton Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday at Orion High School. Bobby Metcalf Rockridge 126-pounder Jude Finch wrestles Galesburg 126-pounder Rocky Almandarez during the finals of the Bob Mitton Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday at Orion High School. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Moline boys basketball take a 76-49 win against Galesburg Moline's Robert Pulliam goes airborne with a layup shot in the first half against Galesburg Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Kyle Taylor has the ball knocked away as he goes to the basket by Galesburg's Dre Egipciaco in the first half Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Robert Pulliam makes a slam dunk in the first half Friday against Galesburg at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Robert Pulliam dunks in the first half Friday against Galesburg at Wharton Field House. Pulliam finished with 14 points in Moline's 76-49 win. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Kyle Taylor takes to the air on a pass after receiving pressure from Galesburg's Ian Dominique and Koen Derry in the first half Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Kyle Taylor looks to pass after receiving pressure from Galesburg's Ian Dominique (12) and Koen Derry in the first half Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Kyle Taylor shoots a layup shot over Galesburg's Easton Steck in the second half Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Robert Pulliam makes a slam dunk in the second half against Galesburg Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Kyle Taylor drives the ball around Galesburg's Ian Dominique in the first half Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Grant Welch looks for a open player as he is guarded by Galesburg's Koen Derry Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding passes the ball against Galesburg Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding looks to move the ball past Galesburg's Ian Dominique Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline students point to the scoreboard during the second half against Galesburg Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline students point to the scoreboard during the second half against Galesburg Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Galesburg at Moline boys basketball Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline boys head basketball coach Sean Taylor gives instructions during a break in action against Galesburg Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline boys head basketball coach Sean Taylor gives instructions during a break in action against Galesburg Friday at Wharton Field House. GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Rock Island fends off late Moline comeback Rock Island's Imari McDuffy drives to the basket past Moline's Tahlea Tirrell during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Emily Allison grabs a rebound against Moline during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Samantha Veto drives to the basket against Rock Island during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Samantha Veto takes a 3 against Rock Island during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Danee Robinson is guarded by Moline's Tahlea Tirrell during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Kadence Tatum is fouled by Rock Island's Kaniya Davis during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Imari McDuffy looks to get a shot up against Moline during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Imari McDuffy is defended by Moline's Kadence Tatum during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Isabella Smith dribbles past Rock Island's Tamiah Jamison during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Kadence Tatum drives past Rock Island's Imari McDuffy during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Imari McDuffy fights for a rebound against Moline's Paige Melton during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Kayla Rice has the ball knocked loose by Moline's Kadence Tatum (13) during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island's Kayla Rice shoots over Moline's Samantha Veto during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Samantha Veto looks to find an opening against Rock Island during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Caroline Hazen is tripped up by Rock Island's Kayla Rice during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Isabella Smith is defended by Rock Island's Imari McDuffy during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf Moline's Tahlea Tirrell drives past Rock Island's Emily Allison during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Wharton Field House. Bobby Metcalf