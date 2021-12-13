Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With 58 seconds remaining in regulation, Rock Island starter Eli Reese was scoreless.
- Updated
United Township’s De’Vontay Wright splashed down eight shots from deep to bring the Panthers within one at half, but Rock Island (5-0, 2-0) pulled away in the second half to win 83-61 on Tuesday in East Moline.
- Updated
Amarion Nimmers rewrote the history books with a 45-point performance to lead Rock Island to an impressive 96-72 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday at home.
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Metro boys golf team, which is captained by Pleasant Valley's Nathan Tillman and Moline's Tommy Potter.
- Updated
Coming into Saturday afternoon’s Western Big 6 game at Wharton Field House, Moline coach Adrian Ritchie was aware that the Sterling girls’ basketball program was a bit down this season, and in warmups the Golden Warriors coach Taylor Jackson informed Ritchie that she was missing key players because of COVID-19 exposure.
- Updated
After building an early 17-point lead at Wharton Field House Thursday night, the Moline girls basketball team had to hold off a late run by United Township to secure a 58-48 Western Big 6 Conference win.
- Updated
Marquez Davis didn’t expect what he got when he walked through the door into his team’s locker room following Tuesday's game.
Here is a look at this year's All-Metro and All-Western Illinois girls golf team, which is captained by Geneseo's Keely Nguyen.
- Updated
A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Western Illinois football team, which is captained by Erie-Prophetstown dual-threat quarterback Kolby Franks.
A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week: