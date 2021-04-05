alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Apr 5, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 United Township's Lamont Hill is dragged down by Moline's Cranston Wall and Jaheim Thornton during the first half Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: United Township's Trevell Carpenter catches the ball in the end zone with Moline's Matthew Bailey in coverage during the closing seconds in the first half Friday at the Soule Bowl. UT beat Moline to snap a 47-game Western Big 6 losing streak. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Riley Fuller is slowed down by United Township's Komlan Loumedjinon during the first half Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Lamont Hill is dragged down by Moline's Cranston Wall and Jaheim Thornton during the first half Friday at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Cayne Smith spins for extra yardage as he is brought down during the first half of Friday's game against Moline at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Lamont Hill is slowed down by Moline's Jaheim Thornton in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Matthew Bailey runs the ball in the first half against United Township, Friday, at UT. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Matthew Bailey runs the ball in the first half against United Township, Friday, at UT. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Cayne Smith takes the handoff from Daslah Geadeyan and blocking from Jaxon Crawford in the first half last week against Moline. The Panthers snapped a 47-game conference losing streak with a win over the Maroons. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township football GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township football GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township football GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township football GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's quarterback Alec Ponder rolls out on a pass play in the first half against United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's quarterback Alec Ponder throws on a pass play in the first half against United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's quarterback Alec Ponder rolls out on a pass play in the first half against United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township football GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township football GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township football GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Daslah Geadeyan runs the ball in the first half, Friday, against Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline at United Township football GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Lamont Hill is slowed down by Moline's Jaheim Thornton in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK United Township's Lamont Hill is slowed down by Moline's Jaheim Thornton in the first half, Friday, at United Township. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Sophia Potter (3) bumps against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Audrey Lamphier (11) blocks against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline fans cheer on the Maroons during their match against Geneseo at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Audrey Lamphier (11) and Carly Rouse (1) block against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Audrey Lamphier (11), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a point against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Brenna McGuire (15) gets the ball over the net against Moline during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Abbi Barickman (8) gets the ball over the net against Moline's Sophia Potter (3) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Ella Ramsay (14) celebrates a point scored against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Audrey Lamphier (11) gets the ball over the net against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maddi Barickman (6) sets against Moline during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert (9) spikes against Moline's Ella Ramsay (14) and Audrey Lamphier (11) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Hannah Copeland (7) and Cadence Talbert (9) attempt to block Moline's Carly Rouse (1) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert (9) spikes against Moline's Madison Koelker (6) and Carly Rouse (1) during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Audrey Lamphier (11), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a point against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert spikes the ball as Moline's Audrey Lamphier (11) and Carly Rouse (1) try to block during their game at Wharton Field House in Moline on Tuesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Addie Dunker (10) sets the ball against Moline during their game at Wharton Field House in Moline on Tuesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Maddi Barickman (6) spikes against Moline during their game at Wharton Field House on Tuesday in Moline. Geneseo rallied to beat the Maroons 17-25, 28-26, 25-20. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert (9) center, and teammates celebrate beating Moline in three sets during their game at Wharton Field House in Moline on Tuesday. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Madison Koelker (6) celebrates a point scored against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert (9) and teammates celebrate beating Moline after the Western Big 6 match went to 3 sets at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Cadence Talbert (9) and teammates celebrate beating Moline after the Western Big 6 match went to 3 sets at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo's Hannah Copeland (7) and Maddi Barickman (6) celebrate beating Moline after the Western Big 6 match went to 3 sets at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Megan DePoorter (12) and Lucy Irvine (16) celebrates a point scored against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline players celebrate a point scored against Geneseo during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Geneseo twins Abbi Barickman (8) and Maddi Barickman (6) celebrate a point scored against Moline during their game at Wharton Field House Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Kyron Death (21) is brought down by a group of Rock Island defenders during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Alexavier Egipciaco (32) fights for extra yardage against Rock Island's Jamere Burrage (14) during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Hunter Devena (45) and Rockyen Spinks (3) celebrate a touchdown against Rock Island during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Trsitan Legate (5) runs the ball against Rock Island during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Kyron Death (21) celebrates a touchdown against Rock Island during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Trsitan Legate (5) looks to pass against Rock Island during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Hunter Devena (45) celebrates a touchdown against Rock Island during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Alexavier Egipciaco (32) is taken down by a pair of Rock Island defenders during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Calvin Larson (54) prays before the Rocks game against Galesburg at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Galesburg's Xavier Coleman (23) prepares for the kickoff during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island’s Jakobe Bea (7) runs the ball against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) pulls in a pass against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) drives down the field against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) celebrates his touchdown against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) passes with pressure from Galesburg's Jeremiah Morris (54) during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) runs the ball against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) passes against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Galesburg's Riley Hickey (4) during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) lands in the end zone for a touchdown against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Darrell Woodson (3) celebrates a potential Galesburg turnover during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) fights for extra yardage against a trio of Galesburg defenders during their game at Almquist Field Friday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field on Friday in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) is taken down by Galesburg's Javion Beckom (42) during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) passes against Galesburg's Jashon Parks (64) during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A referee tosses a penalty flag just after Rock Island's Eli Reese (15) passes with pressure from Galesburg's Jeremiah Morris (54) during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Terrell Ajers (11) picks up a loose ball to run in an eventual touchdown against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Terrell Ajers (11) picks up a loose ball to run in an eventual touchdown against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Travis Thomas (20) smiles on the sidelines after the Rocks scored against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Cole Rusk (6) reacts after his reception in the end zone against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) celebrates Cole Rusk’s (6) touchdown against Galesburg during their game at Almquist Field Friday, April 2, 2021, in Rock Island. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Tejan Jah (12) headers the ball against United Township during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference match at the Moline Soccer Bowl. Jah had two goals in Moline's 4-2 victory. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Yahir Garcia (28) and Moline's Blake Bastian (10) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Sam Ramirez (3) and United Township's Chan Nawl (5) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Santos Djikpe (24) leaps over United Township goalie Ismael Hernandez (1) to attempt a goal during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference match at the Moline Soccer Bowl. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Michael Galvin (22) and United Township's Bayan Alabani (11) battle for control of the ball during Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference match at the Moline Soccer Bowl. Moline won 4-2. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Santos Djikpe (24) and United Township's Alex Carthan (26) fight for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Saiheed Jah (18) and United Township's Peyton Bennett (3) fight for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Christopher Wells (20) and Moline's Michael Galvin (22) header the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Michael Galvin (22) headers the ball against United Township's Christopher Wells (20) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Yahir Garcia (28) looks to ball against Moline's Blake Bastian (10) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline’s Sam Ramirez (3) looks to pass the ball against United Township during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Blake Bastian (10) and United Township's Yahir Garcia (28) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township players celebrate a goal against Moline during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Carson Klavohn (00) stops the ball during their game against United Township at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Alex Carthan (26) scores a goal against Moline's Carson Klavohn (00) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Alex Carthan (26) celebrates a goal scored against Moline during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Akim Baba-Traore (18) and Alex Carthan (26) celebrate a goal scored against Moline during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Tejan Jah (12) passes the ball against United Township's Bayan Alabani (11) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Bayan Alabani (11) takes control of the ball against Moline's Tejan Jah (12) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Tejan Jah (12) and Saiheed Jah (18) react to a call made in favor of United Township during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Diego Gomez (20) and United Township's Cameron Winters (10) collide during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Cameron Winters (10) passes the ball against Moline's Brady Johnson (2) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Santos Djikpe (24) and United Township's Chan Nawl (5) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Saiheed Jah (18) looks to pass against United Township's Cameron Winters (10) during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Michael Galvin (22) headers the ball against United Township during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Kossivi Michel Agbade (27) passes against Moline during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Moline's Boukary Mbengue (5) and United Township's Marcos Rojas (8) battle for control of the ball during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN A fan watches Moline play United Township during their game at the Moline Soccer Bowl Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Anne VanDeHeede (24) spikes against United Township's Nicole VanTieghem (11) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Erinn Hoffman (12) spikes against United Township's Nicole VanTieghem (11) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Hollie Rochau (22) spikes against United Township's Nicole VanTieghem (11) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Jade Hunter (5) spikes against Alleman's Izzy Pinc (1) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Jade Hunter (5) blocks Alleman's Izzy Pinc (1) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Jade Hunter (5) gets the ball over the net against Alleman's Colleen Kenney (9) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Reese Williams (6) sets up Jade Hunter (5) against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Reese Williams (6) sets up Jade Hunter (5) against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Rose Zing (10) bumps against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township players celebrate after sweeping Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Jade Hunter (5), center, and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Rose Zing (10), center, and teammates celebrate scoring a point against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Anne VanDeHeede (24) spikes against United Township's Nicole VanTieghem (11) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Nicole VanTieghem (11) and teammates celebrate a point scored against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Erinn Hoffman (12) hits against United Township's Nicole VanTieghem (11) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Reese Williams (6) bumps against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Kiley McConville (25) hits against United Township during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Erinn Hoffman (12) sets against United Township during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Allison Mirimanian (14) hits against Alleman's Kiley McConville (25) and Izzy Pinc (1) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Jade Hunter (5) blocks Alleman's Anne VanDeHeede (24) during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Alleman's Anne VanDeHeede (24) sets against United Township during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Jade Hunter (5) spikes against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN United Township's Reese Williams (6) sets against Alleman during their match at United Township High School Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in East Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Athena Nelson reacts after winning the 100 meters in 12.73 seconds Thursday night during the North Scott Lady Lancer Relays in Eldridge. Nelson was part of four wins for North Scott. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson runs before her long jump during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Sydney Skarich high jumps during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Grace Graham handles the last hurdle during the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Sydney Skarich participates during the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Grace Graham high jumps during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport West’s Abbey Smith’s handles the last hurdle during the 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Bettendorf’s Tessa Teagarden passes the baton to Avery Horner during the 800 Sprint Medley during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Sydney Skarich runs before her high jump during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson won the long jump for the second time this outdoor season Thursday at the Lady Lancer Relays. Johnson jumped 17 feet, 1 inch. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Riley Vice watches her throw during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Grace Graham clears the bar at 5 feet during Thursday's Lady Lancer Relays in Eldridge. Graham jumped 5-3 to win the event. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Jorie Hanenburg smiles after participating in the shot put event during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson long jumps during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school last Thursday. Johnson is among the top long jump performers in the state through the early portion of the season. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Pleasant Valley’s Riley Vice waits before her turn during the shot put event Thursday at the Lady Lancer Relays. Vice won the discus and shot put. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Athena Nelson reacts after winning the 100 meters in 12.73 seconds Thursday night during the North Scott Lady Lancer Relays in Eldridge. Nelson was part of four wins for North Scott. MEG MCLAUGHLIN North Scott’s Athena Nelson, Muscatine’s Avery Schroeder, and Bettendorf’s Avery Horner work their way to the finish line during the 100 meter dash during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Clinton’s Ali House winds up before her throw during the shot put event at the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Lin Marr’s Katy Hand high jumps during the North Scott Lady Lancer Invitational at the high school Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Eldridge. MEG MCLAUGHLIN Tipton's Caleb Shumaker crosses the finish line, winning the 3200 at the Tipton Invitational Tuesday at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton's Caleb Shumaker crosses the finish line winning the 3200 at the Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Camanche's Izzy Beal, Rubie Blinksop and Jaden Cravatta in the 100 meter event at the Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton's Sydney Barton in the girls shuttle hurdle relay race at the Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Maquoketa's Alexa Huffman competes in the shuffle hurdle relay at he Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Maquoketa's Jordan Armbruster competes in the shuffle hurdle relay at he Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton's Zeke Graves lands with a blast of sand in the long jump event at the Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton's Jasmine Wood clears the bar in the high jump at the Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton's Karma Wright starts out in the sprint medley relay at the Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Camanche's Brook Paasch in the shuttle hurdle relay at the Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK North Cedar's Kelly Proesch races the 100 meter dash at the Tipton Invitational on Tuesday at Tipton City Park. Proesch won the event. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK Tipton Invitational track & field meet, Tuesday, at Tipton City Park. GARY L. KRAMBECK