Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:

A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Rockridge's Brody Whiteman reaches in for the ball as Riverdale's Brandon Stone tries to drive in the first half of Friday's Class 2A Riverdale Regional final.
Rockridge's Carson Klemme and Riverdale's Zach Duke go after a loose ball in the first half Friday at Riverdale.
Rockridge's Carson Klemme and Riverdale's Brandon Stone go after a rebound in the first half Friday at Riverdale boys basketball.
Rockridge's Carson Klemme is surrounded by Riverdale's Dawson Peterson, left, and Andrew Meloan as takes a shot at the basket in the first half Friday at Riverdale boys basketball
Riverdale's Kye Smeltzly reaches for the ball from behind Rockridge's Nate Henry in the first half Friday at Riverdale. Rockridge beat the hosting Rams 58-52 to claim a Class 2A regional championship.
Rockridge at Riverdale boys basketball
Rockridge's Brody Whiteman reaches in for the ball as Riverdale's Brandon Stone goes to the basket in the first half Friday.
Riverdale's Brandon Stone jumps over fallen Rockridge's Carson Klemme during the second half Friday boys basketball
Rockridge head boys basketball coach Andy Saey yells out instruction for the boys basketball team.
Riverdale's head boys basketball coach is Alex Kellydirects the team against Rockridge.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers takes a 3 against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Marieon Anderson puts up a shot past Geneseo's Brock Seer during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers puts up a shot past Geneseo's Nathan VanDeWoestyne during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Marieon Anderson splits the Geneseo defense for a basket during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Marieon Anderson puts up a shot against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Marieon Anderson goes to the basket against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School. The Rocks prevailed 77-37.
Rock Island's Jaylin Randle puts up a shot against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Eli Reese puts up a shot past Geneseo's Nathan VanDeWoestyne during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Kai Rios takes a shot against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Geneseo's Thomas Henson is guarded by Rock Island's Baker Beal during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Geneseo's Bristol Lewis drives past Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Geneseo's Thomas Henson puts up a shot against Rock Island during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Geneseo's Tayte Hager is guarded by a pair of Rock Island defenders during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Baker Beal puts up a shot against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Baker Beal goes up to the basket against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Rock Island's Terrmell Akers takes a shot against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday at Rock Island High School.
Northeast's Carter Pataska puts up a shot over Mid-Prairie's Ethan Kos during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Clayton Meyermann puts up a shot over Mid-Prairie's Ethan Kos (41) during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Cade Hughes is guarded by Mid-Prairie's Alex Bean during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie's Carter Harmsen grabs a rebound past Northeast's Clayton Meyermann during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie's Ethan Kos takes a charge on Northeast's Carter Pataska during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Cade Hughes takes a 3 over the arm of Mid-Prairie's Will Cavanagh during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Gavin Kramer puts up a shot against Mid-Prairie during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie's Will Cavanagh takes a charge on Northeast's Cade Hughes during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Hayden Lee goes up to the basket against Mid-Prairie during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Cade Hughes comes to a jump stop against Mid-Prairie during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Cade Hughes puts up a shot past Mid-Prairie's Jackson Pennington during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Hayden Lee puts up a shot against Mid-Prairie during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Hayden Lee is guarded by Mid-Prairie's Justice Jones during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Gavin Kramer has the ball knocked out of his hands by Mid-Prairie's Camron Pickard (11) during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Hayden Lee puts up a shot past Mid-Prairie's Carter Harmsen during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Gavin Kramer is guarded by Mid-Prairie's Will Cavanagh during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie's Jackson Pennington takes a shot against Northeast during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Gavin Kramer celebrates after a made basket against Mid-Prairie during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie's Will Cavanagh takes a 3 against Northeast during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Gavin Kramer tries to get his hand on the ball against Mid-Prairie's Alex Bean during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Cade Hughes takes a charge on Mid-Prairie's Carter Harmsen during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie's Jackson Pennington is guarded by Northeast's Ty Hudson during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie's Carter Harmsen grabs a rebound against Northeast during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Cade Hughes goes up for a basket against Mid-Prairie during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Hayden Lee steals the ball from Mid-Prairie's Jackson Pennington during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Hayden Lee goes up for a basket against Mid-Prairie during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Carter Pataska rises up to shoot a jump shot over Mid-Prairie's Alex Bean during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Kael Parson is guarded by Mid-Prairie's Alex Bean during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast head coach Brandon Hansen looks to the bench during a Class 2A substate final against Mid-Prairie Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie's Beau Flynn grabs a rebound against Northeast during a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Northeast's Trey Hall has his head down in the final minutes during a Class 2A substate final against Mid-Prairie Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Mid-Prairie celebrates after beating Northeast in a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School to clinch a state tournament berth.
Northeast's Kael Parson walks off the court as Mid-Prairie celebrates after clinching a state tournament berth with a win over the Rebels in a Class 2A substate final Saturday at Muscatine High School.
Pleasant Valley's J.T. Muszalski looks to make a pass against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor puts up a shot past Davenport West's Landon Winston during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck goes up for a shot past Davenport West's Zachary Paustian during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's J.T. Muszalski splits the Davenport West defense during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor takes a 3 against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's J.T. Muszalski grabs a rebound against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor shoots over Davenport West's Jermilyn Gardner during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor is guarded by Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's J.T. Muszalski pokes the ball loose from Davenport West's Mario Clark during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's J.T. Muszalski tries to put up a shot past Davenport West's Zachary Paustian during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Bryce Rubel is guarded by Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin takes a 3 over Davenport West's Jermilyn Gardner during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck (23) and J.T. Muszalski (24) fight for a loose ball with Davenport West's Zachary Paustian during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Mario Clark is guarded by Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Bryce Rubel has the ball poked loose by Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Bryce Rubel dives for a loose ball with Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Phearless Caruthers is guarded by Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers takes a shot over Pleasant Valley's Bryce Rubel during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Landon Winston takes a shot against Pleasant Valley during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Mario Clark puts up a shot against Pleasant Valley during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's David Gorsline celebrates after a made 3 against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Jermilyn Gardner puts up a shot against Pleasant Valley during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers is fouled by Pleasant Valley's Elijah Wallace (22) during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck grabs a rebound against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck grabs a rebound in front of Davenport West's Cailen Shadrick during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin goes up to the basket against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck puts up a shot against Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner grabs a rebound in front of Pleasant Valley's J.T. Muszalski during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Bryce Rubel puts up a shot past Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Joel Lawlor goes up to the basket against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin takes a 3 against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Connor Borbeck puts up a shot against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's David Gorsline grabs a rebound against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's David Gorsline puts up a shot past Davenport West's Cailen Shadrick during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin celebrates a made 3 against Davenport West during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Coy Kipper goes up for a shot past Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Bryce Rubel has his shot defended by Davenport West's Mario Clark during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner goes up for a layup against Pleasant Valley during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner has his shot defended by Pleasant Valley's David Gorsline during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner puts up a shot against Pleasant Valley during a Class 4A substate semifinal Friday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Assumption's Ivan Prug celebrates after a 49-46 win over Western Dubuque during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's J.J. Stratman takes a 3 against Western Dubuque during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's Luke Klostermann and Western Dubuque's Carson Schute go out of bounds for a loose ball during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Caleb Klein grabs a rebound against Assumption during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's Noah Mack takes a 3 past the arm of Western Dubuque's Daviyon Gaston during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Daviyon Gaston takes a charge on Assumption's Ivan Prug during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's Ivan Prug puts up a shot against Western Dubuque during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Daviyon Gaston takes a charge on Assumption's Reese Harris during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's Rico Byrd looks to go up for a shot against Western Dubuque during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Caleb Klein blocks a shot attempt from Assumption's Noah Mack during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's Reese Harris puts up a shot against Western Dubuque during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Carson Schute drives the baseline against Assumption during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Carson Schute is tripped up by Assumption's Noah Mack during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Daviyon Gaston takes a 3 against Assumption during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Daviyon Gaston puts up a shot past Assumption's Jay Costello during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Jackson Ingalsbe puts up a shot against Assumption during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Jackson Ingalsbe grabs a rebound against Assumption during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Nick Bryant is defended by Assumption's Noah Mack (5) and Rico Byrd (1) during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Western Dubuque's Andrew Oltmanns is fouled by Assumption's Noah Mack during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's Luke Klostermann puts up a shot against Western Dubuque during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's Luke Klostermann goes up to the basket against Western Dubuque during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
Assumption's Luke Klostermann celebrates after a 49-46 win over Western Dubuque during a Class 3A substate semifinal Thursday at Assumption High School.
The Pleasant Valley girls basketball team celebrates with the state qualifying banner after beating Cedar Rapids Washington 71-66 in a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff shoots over Cedar Rapids Washington's Deja Redmond during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons puts up a shot over Cedar Rapids Washington's Keara Powers (0) during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Addie Kerkhoff puts up a shot around Cedar Rapids Washington's Jaliea Havel during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano lands on Cedar Rapids Washington's Aeri Thomas fighting for a loose ball during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Addy Maurer takes a 3 against Cedar Rapids Washington during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano puts up a shot against Cedar Rapids Washington during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons celebrates during a timeout against Cedar Rapids Washington during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz is defended by Cedar Rapids Washington's Keara Powers during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice shoots over Cedar Rapids Washington's Deja Redmond during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice takes a shot over Cedar Rapids Washington's Deja Redmond (54) and Hannah Stuelke (44) during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano is defended by Cedar Rapids Washington's Jaliea Havel during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke takes a shot against Pleasant Valley during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke takes a shot past Pleasant Valley's Megan Schiltz during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Quinn Vice (23) blocks a shot from Cedar Rapids Washington's Aeri Thomas during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke looks to take a shot against Pleasant Valley during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice is defended Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke (44) during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Cedar Rapids Washington's Deja Redmond grabs a rebound past Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons and Megan Schiltz during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Mattie Moats puts up a shot against Cedar Rapids Washington during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons takes a shot past Cedar Rapids Washington's Sella Stein during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons puts up a shot past Cedar Rapids Washington's Aeri Thomas during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons is guarded by Cedar Rapids Washington's Hannah Stuelke during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano gets a shot up against Cedar Rapids Washington during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons (2) and Addie Kerkhoff (20) celebrate after a made basket by Reagan Pagniano against Cedar Rapids Washington during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano goes up for a basket against Cedar Rapids Washington during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice is guarded by Cedar Rapids Washington's Keara Powers during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
The Pleasant Valley bench celebrates during a Class 5A regional final against Cedar Rapids Washington Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Reagan Pagniano celebrates after a made 3 to give the Spartans the lead for good against Cedar Rapids Washington during a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School.
Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons runs to the bench to celebrate after the Spartans beat Cedar Rapids Washington 71-66 in a Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School. The win sends the Spartans to state for the first time since 2010.
Pleasant Valley coach Jennifer Goetz hugs her assistants after beating Cedar Rapids Washington in Class 5A regional final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley High School. Goetz will take the Spartans to the state tournament for the first time Monday.