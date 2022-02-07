alert top story Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports Feb 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look at last week's Q-C high school sports: Photos: IHSA Class 2A regional wrestling meet at United Township Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard celebrates after beating Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard beats Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 113-pounder Samuel Niyonkuru wrestles United Township 113-pounder Jordan Pauwels-Whitmarsh in a third-place match during an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 113-pounder Zachary Montez wrestles Rochelle 113-pounder Xavier Villalobos in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 132-pounder Jacob Redington wrestles Rock Island 132-pounder Tyler Barbee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Freeport 152-pounder Tarrone Jackson wrestles Rock Island 152-pounder Matthew Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 106-pounder Truth Vesey wrestles Geneseo 106-pounder Tim Sebastian in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Galesburg 120-pounder Gauge Shipp wrestles Rock Island 120-pounder Daniel McGhee in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 138-pounder Aoci Bernard wrestles Freeport 138-pounder Tyler Calam in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez defeats Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 160-pounder Anthony Montez wrestles Sterling 160-pounder Thomas Tate in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann defeats Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 170-pounder Harrison Neumann wrestles Rock Island 170-pounder Amare Overton in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 182-pounder Steven Marquez wrestles Freeport 182-pounder Braxton Castle in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 195-pounder Andrew Marquez wrestles Galesburg 195-pounder Emilio Torres in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo 220-pounder Brayden Franzen wrestles Rock Island 220-pounder Israel McGowen in the third-place match of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson beats Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson wrestles Rochelle 285-pounder Jaden Cook in the finals of an Illinois Class 2A regional wrestling meet Saturday at United Township High School. Bobby Metcalf Photos: Quincy at Moline boys basketball. Moline wins it 76-57 Moline's Brock Harding takes a shot at the basket as he is hammered by Quincy's Jeremiah Talton in the first half Friday at Wharton Field House in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Treyvon Taylor takes a shot over Quincy's Ralph Wires in the first half, Friday at Wharton Field House in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding is pressured bringing the ball up court by Quincy's Bradley Longcor during the first half, Friday at Wharton Field House in Moline. Harding scored 30 points in the Maroons' win. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding has pressure bringing the ball up court with Quincy's Bradley Longcor hanging on during the first half, Friday at Wharton Field House in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Grant Welch goes for a layup past Quincy's Keshaun Thomas in the first half Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding has pressure bringing the ball up court with Quincy's Bradley Longcor hanging on during the first half, Friday at Wharton Field House in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Brock Harding takes a shot at the basket as he is hammered by Quincy's Jeremiah Talton in the first half Friday at Wharton Field House in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Kyle Taylor blocks the path of Quincy's Bradley Lonfcor Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Grant Welch shoots over Quincy's Jeremiah Talton in the first half Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Treyvon Taylor shoots between Quincy's Jeremiah Talton (24) and Ralph Wires in the second half, Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy's Terron Cartmill passes the ball after being stopped under the basket by Moline's Robert Pulliam in the second half Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy's Bradley Longcor drives around Moline's Brock Harding during the first half Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy's Terron Cartmill passes the ball around Moline's Treyvon Taylor during the first half Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Moline's Jasper Ogburn moves the ball around as Quincy's Ralph Wires reaches in from behind during the first half, Friday at Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Quincy at Moline boys basketball GARY L. KRAMBECK Photos: Top-ranked Geneseo clinches share of WB6 title with win over Alleman Alleman's Clair Hulke is defended by Geneseo's Jordan Porter during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Alleman's Clair Hulke takes a shot against Geneseo during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Alleman's Clair Hulke puts up a shot past Geneseo's Addison Smith during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig tries to get a shot up against Alleman during a Western Big 6 game Thursday at Geneseo High School. Bobby Metcalf