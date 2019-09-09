Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 9, 2019 @ 10:54 am
Rock Island defeats Metamora, 35-14, during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
Runners start the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Naperville North’s Maggie Gamboa runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Edina’s Morgan Richter runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Dubuque’s Claire Edmondson runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Johnston’s Aleah Tenpas runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
City High’s Rowan Boulter runs up a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Prairie’s Gabby Cortez runs up a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Moline’s Lylia Gomez runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Moline’s Lylia Gomez runs down a hill during the Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf on Saturday.
Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
North Scott’s Abbi Lafrenz runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Dubuque’s Claire Edmondson, right, races to the finish line during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Dubuque’s Lillian Schmidt races to the finish during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
City High’s Rowan Boulter during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Bettendorf’s Hannah Beintema races to the finish line during the Spartan Challenge at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf on Saturday. Beintema was the Bulldogs' top finisher in 24th place.
Moline’s Lylia Gomez races to the finish line during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Dubuque runners embrace at the finish line during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Jack Pendergast and Pleasant Valley’s Max Murphy compete for the lead during the Spartan Challenge on Saturday morning at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf. Pendergast and Murphy finished 1-2 in the boys race.
Johnston’s Yohana Yual leads a pack of runners during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Johnston’s Paxson Picken leads a pack of runners during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Johnston’s Jason White leads a pack of runners during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley’s Max Murphy takes the lead during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Edina’s Russell Gokemeijer runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Moline’s Jackson McClellan runs down a hill during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley’s Max Murphy races to the finish line during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Edina’s Russell Gokemeijer races to the finish line during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley’s Ian Kaffenberger races to the finish line during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Wheaton’s Joseph Parker falls down the ground after finishing the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley’s Bella D’Antico races to the finish line during the Pleasant Valley XC Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley’s Bella D’Antico races to the finish line during the Spartan Challenge on Saturday at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Rock Island players rip through the banner before their game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Ravon Johnson Taylor (26) runs onto the field before the Rocks game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) tackles Metamora's Hunter Burrows (38) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) breaks through Metamora's defense to run for an eventual touchdown during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) and Radell Parks (72) celebrate a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by Metamora's Blake Leeper (4) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs past Metamora's Coby Largent (27) for an eventual touchdown during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Perry Slater (24) intercepts the pass against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Victor Guzman (3) runs the ball after catching an interception against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Donovan Rogers (54) prays before the Rocks game against Metamora Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) throws a pass against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs the ball against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs past Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs the ball against Metamora's Coby Largent (27) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball against Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) is tackled by Metamora's Ryne Begole (15) during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs through Metamora's defense during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) celebrates a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) and Victor Guzman (3) celebrate a touchdown against Metamora during their game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Referees confer during the Bettendorf vs. Pleasant Valley game at Spartan Stadium on Aug. 30 in Bettendorf.
The Cost of a Football Game ----- The Ticket Booth ----- Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, Friday, August 30, 2019, during first half action of the season opener held at Spartan Stadium in Bettendorf.
A referee and the chain gang work the sideline of the Pleasant Valley home opener versus Bettendorf at Spartan Stadium, Friday, August 30, 2019, in Bettendorf.
The stadium lights at Spartan Stadium in Bettendorf come one as the sun sets during Pleasant Valley's home opener versus Bettendorf on Friday, Aug. 30.
The concession stand is only one part of the cost of a Friday night, high school football game. Volunteers serve the public on Aug. 30 in Bettendorf.
Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Bryce Schmidt, of Eldridge, visits with some fans during the Pleasant Valley vs. Bettendorf game at Spartan Stadium on Aug. 30 in Bettendorf.
Dale Mueller, head of maintenance at Rockridge High School lifts a guide line from the freshly painted end zone line as crews painting lines and markers on Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Glen Cook sprays the hash marks on the center of the field as crews work to paint lines and markers on Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Mike Kramer, Glen Cook, Dale Mueller and Derek Hilligoss place the goal line "G" template near the end zone as crews paint lines and markers on the Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Glen Cook uses a stencil to spray-paint the goal line 'G' on the Rockridge High School football field while Dale Mueller, Derek Hilligoss and Mike Kramer look on Thursday, Aug. 29, in Edgington.
Glen Cook, and Mike Kramer spray paint the goal line "G" with the use of a template near the end zone as crews paint lines and markers on the Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Volunteer, Mike Kramer spray paints yardage line on the Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Painting lines and markers on Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Mike Kramer, Glen Cook, Dale Mueller and Derek Hilligoss place the goal line "G" template near the end zone as they paint lines and markers on the Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Glen Cook sprays the lines on the back of the end zone as crews work to paint lines and markers on Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Glen Cook, spray paints the goal line "G" with the use of a template near the end zone as crews paint lines and markers on the Rockridge High School football field, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Taylor Ridge.
Football officials call the game between Moline and Alton, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Scott Monroe makes the popcorn for the concession stand at the Moline football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Moline Police Det. Michael Griffin and Officer Devin Syler visit with fans during Moline's football opener versus Alton at Browning Field Friday, Aug. 30.
Friday Night Lights, at Moline football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Announcer John Bradley calls the play during the Moline High School football game at Browning Field on Friday, Aug. 30.
Concession stand volunteers Marigrace Alonso and Brian Brahm serve a customer during Moline football's first game of the season at Browning Field on Friday, Aug. 30.
Marigrace Alonso reaches for a bag of popcorn while working in the concession stand at the Moline High School football game at Browning Field on Friday, Aug. 30.
Moline students Anandi Hoogheem, Julia Fairchild and Maranda Bargren purchase tickets from Shirley Smith at the ticket booth at the Moline football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Dave Duax lead person at Browning Field, remotely turns on the stadium light with his cell phone and a remote service at the Moline football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Moline police officer Jon Leach talks with Moline High school Resource Officer, Adrian Ritchie before the start of the Moline football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Browning Field.
Landen Logue, Ashley Enlow and Jason Fahrenkrog purchase tickets from Amy Rea at the ticket booth at Moline football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Concession stand worker Marigrace Alonso takes orders for food during the Moline High School football game at Browning Field, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Moline.
Judy Brumbaugh hands her ticket to ticket-taker Allison Lopez, at Moline football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Browning Field.
Joe and Gina Lawrence of Moline hand their tickets to Allison Lopez as they enter Browning Field for the Moline football game on Friday, Aug. 30.
Concession stand worker Marigrace Alonso, left, takes orders for food, at the Moline football game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Browning Field.
North Scott at Davenport Central football,Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess runs with the ball during Friday's game against Davenport Central. The Lancers (2-0) play host to Pleasant Valley this week.
Davenport Central's Brian Morris brings down North Scott's Andrew Chizek after a long gain during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott's Quentin Allison dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Davenport Central's Mike Moran tries to make the stop during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott's Quentin Allison out runs Davenport Central's Tim Johnson as he heads to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson is stopped by Central defensive players during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
North Scott's quarterback prepares to pass the ball as Central's defender Tim Johnson comes in from the side during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Davenport Central's Israel Taylor is brought down by North Scott's Ben Belken during the first half, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Pleasant Valley's Kaitlyn Morgan shoots against North Scott's Ella McLaughlin, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game two in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game two 25-22.
NOrth Scott's Kendal McNaull positions herself for a spike against Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game one in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game one 25-19.
PV at NS volleyball, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game one in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game one 25-19.
North Scott's Molly Engler blocks the shot by Pleasant Valley's llah Perez-Johnson, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game one in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game one 25-19.
North Scott volleyball coach Taryn VanEarwage doesn't like the call against Pleasant Valley, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game one in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game one 25-19.
North Scott's Kendall McNaull, left, and Ella McLaughlin block the attack by Pleasant Valley's Kaitlyn Morgan on Tuesday during the opening set.
North Scott's Kendall McNaull fires the ball past Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game one in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game one 25-19.
North Scott's Emma Powell goes for the block as Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm takes a shot, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game one in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game one 25-19.
Pleasant Valley celebrates a point against North Scott on Tuesday night at The Pit in Eldridge. The Spartans beat the Lancers in four sets to remain undefeated on the season.
North Scott volleyball coach Taryn VanEarwage talks to her team between games, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, before game two in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game two 25-22.
Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm spikes the ball against North Scott's Emma Powell (19) and Kendall McNaull (18), Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game two in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game two 25-22.
North Scott's Kendall McNaull and Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm battle at the net, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game two in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game two 25-22.
Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood unleashes one of her 15 kills during Tuesday night's match against North Scott. The Spartans prevailed in four sets.
North Scott volleyball coach Taryn VanEarwage looks to the bench after a call against Pleasant Valley, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game two in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game two 25-22.
North Scott volleyball coach Taryn VanEarwage talks with her team during a time out against Pleasant Valley, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, during game two in the Pit at North Scott. The Spartans won game two 25-22.
