Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

North Scott’s bench reacts after a 3-pointer against Bettendorf during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
A look at last week's Q-C high school sports:
North Scott's Landon Eilan and Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson and Amarion Nimmers battle for the rebound during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson and Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers battle for the ball under the North Scott basket during the first half of their contest at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson takes a shot over the swinging arms of Malachi Key and watchful eye of Solomon Gustafson in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg goes for a layup with Rock Islad's Solomon Gustafson on the block during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson pulls down a rebound during the first half against North Scott in the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg goes for a shot at the basket with pressure from Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson in the first half Saturday night. Kilburg had 19 points for the Lancers in their 61-58 victory.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg knocks the ball away from Rock Island's Jordan Rice in the first half of their match-up at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Rock Island's Andrew McDuffy along with Solomon Gustafson go for the rebound during the second half against North scott in the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Rock Island's Andrew McDuffy goes up to block the shot of North Scott's Sam Kilburg in the second half of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Rock Island's Eli Reese works the ball past North Scott's Landon Eilan in the first half of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips goes up for a layup over Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera in the first half Saturday at the Genesis Shootout at Carver Center.
Davenport Central's John Miller goes between Geneseo's Kyle Traphagan and Jacob McConnell during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera takes a shot over Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Davenport Central's John Miller does a layup off the board as Geneseo's P J Moser attempts to block during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Bristol Lewis looks to pass as Davenport Central's Amari Porter watches on defense in the first half of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Kade Ariano falls over after colliding with Davenport Central's Dajion Greer in the first half of their contest at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Anthony Pierce looks to pass off with pressure from Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera drives the ball past Davenport Central's Kaiden Phillips in the first half of Saturday's game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout at Augustana's Carver Center.
Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie goes to the basket past the block of Galesburg's Alex Egipciaco in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Joe Byrne shoots around Galesburg's Rylee Milan in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Joe Byrne watches as Galesburg's Eric Price goes to the basket during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Carter Weyman blocks the path of Galesburg's Jaylin McCants in the first half of their contest at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout on Saturday.
Bettendorf's Matthew Cavins goes up to the basket as Galesburg's Jaylin McCants tries to swat away the shot during the first half of their match-up at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Matthew Cavins slides around Galesburg's Jaylin McCants during the first half of their match-up at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Bettendorf's Matthew Cavins goes up to the basket as Galesburg's Jaylin McCants tries to swat away the shot during the first half of Saturday's game at the Genesis Shootout. Galesburg prevailed 56-46.
Galesburg's Jaylin McCants drives around Bettendorf's Carter Furness in the first half of their Genesis Shootout game Saturday afternoon at the Carver Center. McCants had a game-high 15 points in the Streaks' 56-46 win.
Moline's Michael Galvin reaches out to block the pass of Assumption's Grayson Heiser in the first half of their Genesis Shootout game Saturday at Carver Center.
Moline's Michael Billups shoots over Assumption's Tyler Maro in the first half of their Genesis Shootout matchup Saturday at Carver Center.
Moline's Grant Welch has his shot blocked by Assumption's Bill Flaherty in the first half of their match-up at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Assumption's Dayne Hodge defends Moline's Kyle Taylor during the first half of Saturday's game at the Genesis Shootout. Hodge has helped the Knights get off to a 5-0 start this season.
Moline's Michael Galvin and Assumption's Sean Peeters go after the loses ball in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Moline's Grant Welch heads towards the basket as he is grabbed by Assumption's Dayne Hodge in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Assumption's Sean Peeters moves the ball at mid-court as Moline's Michael Galvin reaches in for the ball during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Assumption's Sean Peeters passes the ball around Moline's Brandon Stone in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Assumption's Sean Peeters kicks the ball back out as he is surrounded by Moline's Michael Galvin, Brock Harding and Michael Billups during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Plesant Valley's Matt Mickle is trapped by United Township's Davian Vellejo and Malykai Trice in the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Plesant Valley's Carter Cline moves the ball as United Township's Cyrus Little and Davian Vellejo keep close defense during the first half of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
United Township's Jaylin Rose goes for a layup shot against Pleasant Valley during the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
United Township's Malykai Trice goes up for a layup with Plesant Valley's C J Ragins right behind during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Pleasant Valley's CJ Ragins, right, battles United Township's Michael Merrick and Malykai Trice for a rebound during the first half of Saturday's game at the Genesis Shootout. PV prevailed 39-32.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin trips on the legs of United Township's Sammie Strother in the first half of Saturday's game at the Carver Center in Rock Island.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend goes for a layup while surrounded by United Township's Darius Rogers, Malykai Trice (23) and Michael Merrick during the first half Saturday afternoon at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout.
Pleasant Valley's C J Ragins and United Township's Michael Merrick go after the loses ball during the first half of their game at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin falls to the floor in the first half against United Township at the 26th annual Genesis Shootout, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Carver Center, Augustana College.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers keeps up with Moline's Kyle Taylor in the first half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Moline student section dressed in holiday outfits cheer on their team, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Rock Island's coach Thom Sigel Gives out instructions to the team in the first half against Moline, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Moline's Brock Harding tries to get the ball past Rock Island's Andrew McDuffy in the first half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Moline's head basketball coach Sean Taylor talks to his players during a time-out in the second half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Moline's Kyle Taylor drives the ball past Rock Island's Malachi Key in the first half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Moline's Trey Lee runs in to Rock Island's Andrew McDuffy in the first half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Moline's Jayden Jackson looks to shoot around Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson in the second half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Rock Island students cheer on their players as they take on Moline, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Moline's Michael Billups works to get the ball past Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson during the first half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers goes to the basket with a breakaway lay up against Moline during the second half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Moline's Michael Galvin tries to stop the three-point shot of Rock Island's Jordan Rice in the first half, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wharton Field House.
Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson reaches out to block the shot by Moline's Brock Harding during first-half action in Friday's Western Big Six Conference game at Wharton Field House in Moline.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Emma Dennison (24) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Presley Case (2) celebrates after a foul was called against Bettendorf during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) shoots free throws against Bettendorf's Izzy Appel (30) and Kate Schermerhorn (34) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (22) goes up for a shot against North Scott's Adriane Latham (40) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (22) reaches for the rebound against North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf's Grace McKenzie (10) attempts a 3-pointer against North Scott during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (22) attempts a 3-pointer against North Scott during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen (40) goes up for a shot against North Scott during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf's Emma Dennison (24) attempts a 3-pointer against North Scott during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
Bettendorf's bench reacts after a 3-pointer against North Scott during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott’s bench reacts after a 3-pointer against Bettendorf on Friday night. The Lancers had only three players score in the game, but they won 52-38.
Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen (40) steals the ball from North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Chloe Lewandowski (42) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (22) and Ashley Fountain (20) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Samantha Scott (32) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen (40) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Presley Case (2) dribbles through Bettendorf's Grace McKenzie (10) and Ashley Fountain (20) down the court during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Brooke Kilburg (12) looks to pass against Bettendorf during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Grace Boffeli (42) goes up for a shot against Bettendorf's Neveah Morgan (44) during their game Friday night. Boffeli finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds.
Bettendorf's Kate Schermerhorn (34) attempts to steal from North Scott's Sydney Happel (22) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Samantha Scott (32) attempts a 3-pointer against Bettendorf during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Adriane Latham (40) passes against Bettendorf's Kaalyn Petersen (40) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott's Brooke Kilburg (12) passes against Bettendorf's Grace McKenzie (10) during their game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bettendorf High School.
North Scott’s Zach Campbell wrestles Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill at 170 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
North Scott’s Jack Fahrenkrug wrestles Bettendorf’s Keano Roberts at 160 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
North Scott’s AJ Petersen wrestles Bettendorf’s Diego Cortes at 182 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
North Scott’s Joey Petersen wrestles Bettendorf’s Kane Schmidt at 195 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
North Scott’s Kade Tippet wrestles Bettendorf’s Luke Jefferson at 220 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday at Davenport Central.
Bettendorf wrestlers react after Ethan Barry pinned North Scott’s Carson McCaughey at 285 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren wrestles North Scott’s Drew Metcalf at 106 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
Bettendorf’s Jacob Faber wrestles North Scott’s Trace Gephart at 113 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
Bettendorf’s Elijah Mendoza wrestles North Scott’s Peyton Westlin at 120 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
Bettendorf’s Aiden Evans wrestles North Scott’s Cale Bredar at 126 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
Bettendorf wrestlers cheer on the Bulldogs during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Davenport Central.
Bettendorf’s Josh Pelzer wrestles North Scott’s Josh Connor at 132 pounds during the MAC wrestling triangular Thursday at Davenport Central.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers looks to pass during the first half against United Township, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel gives instruction to his players, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
United Township boys basketball coach Ryan Webber, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
United Township's Darius Rogers looks back as Rock Island's Colton Sigel keeps control of the ball in the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
United Township's student section cheer their team on as they take on Rock Island, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
United Township vs Rock Island boys basketball, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Jordan Rice drives around United Township's Malykai Trice during the first half Tuesday at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson blocks the path of United Township's Javier Tapia during the second half, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
Rock Island student section cheer for their team, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Jordan Rice makes an easy, uncontested breakaway layup during the first half of a Western Big 6 Conference game at Rock Island. Both teams are playing today in the Genesis Shootout at Augustana's Carver Center.
Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson goes to the basket with United Township's Davian Vallejo on defense, in the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Malachi Key works his way under the basket as United Township's Ethan Flemming blocks his path during the first half Tuesday in Rock Island.
Rock Island's Colton Sigel and with United Township's Daslah Geadeyan and Javier Tapia (12) go to the floor for a loose ball during the first half Tuesday in Rock Island.
United Township Daslah Geadeyan keeps the ball away from Rock Island's Jordan Rice as he reaches around for the ball during the first half, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Rock Island.
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers leaps toward the basket during the first half against United Township on Tuesday in Rock Island.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg drives to the basket against Pleasant Valley’s Carter Cline (33) during Tuesday night's game at PV. Kilburg had 17 points for the Lancers in their 55-21 victory.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley’s Carter Cline (33) during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) passes against Pleasant Valley's Jacob Parker (44) during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's fans cheer on the Lancers during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) goes up for a 3-point shot against Pleasant Valley during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) and Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin (2) fight a loose ball during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) passes against Pleasant Valley's Jacob Parker (44) on the ground during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Landon Eiland (24) goes up for a dunk against Pleasant Valley's CJ Ragins (34) during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) guards Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Luke Jennings (4) goes up for a shot against Pleasant Valley’s Carter Cline (33) during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) drives to the basket against Pleasant Valley’s Carter Cline (33) during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Ty Anderson (32) smiles during the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener Tuesday against Pleasant Valley. Anderson had 23 points and five rebounds in the 55-21 win.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Parker (44) returns to the bench after fouling out during the MAC conference opener against North Scott Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Townsend (20) and North Scott's Canon Guffey (21) jockey for position for a rebound Tuesday night.
North Scott's Tytan Anderson (32) reacts after a Lancer 3-pointer against Pleasant Valley during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Sam Kilburg (20) looks to pass against Pleasant Valley during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
North Scott's Landon Eiland (24) and Cole Kilburg (10) defend Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin (2) during the MAC conference opener Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.
Mike Tracey is one of those people you can always count on.
ROCK ISLAND — It was one of those nights.
As much as they are thrilled to be honored, Tyler Storm and Kelly (Buresh) Storm are more excited at the memories that have come flooding back.
ANNAWAN — Julian Samuels didn’t waste any time channeling his heartbreak on the football field into a hunger on the basketball court.
MOLINE — It was not exactly a thing of beauty, but it was a win. That's the way Rock Island coach Thom Sigel looked at Friday's 55-37 Western …
GENESEO — It took holding off a late comeback attempt by Moline, but Geneseo’s hot start shooting made the difference in the Maple Leafs’ 55-4…
MOLINE — Two days after breaking Gary Conelly’s 50-year-old Moline High School record, Remington Greko got a call on the phone. It was from Conelly.
ROCK ISLAND — Make it a high-5 for Iowa, and once again it happened fast. Iowa won the first four games of Saturday's Genesis Shootout to clin…
Since Gary Thrapp took over as event organizer for the IHMVCU Shootout three years ago, Rock Island had headlined the marquee game every season.
The Genesis Shootout is today at Augustana College's Carver Center. Admission is $5 for all seven games. Here is a look at the matchups:
