Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports

Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson goes up for a shot while Bettendorf's Kaayln Petersen (40) and Izzy Appel (30) defend during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-24.JPG Moline's Whitney Taylor (10) gets control of the ball with Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) fighting for the ball along side Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-25.JPG Moline's Cierra McNamee celebrates after the Maroons beat Davenport North during the annual IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-26.JPG Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) celebrates with teammates after winning against Davenport North during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-27.JPG Moline's Kelsi Curtis (24) and Cierra McNamee (43) celebrate with after the Maroons rallied for a 48-42 win over Davenport North in Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College's Carver Center in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-28.JPG Moline's Cierra McNamee (43) celebrates with teammates after winning against Davenport North during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-29.JPG Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) gets a rebound while playing against Moline during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-30.JPG Moline's Bralee trice (32) found it tough to get off this shot over the defense of Davenport North's Ivy Wilmington (22) and Anne Awour (1) during Saturday's annual IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College's Carver Center in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-31.JPG Davenport North's Bella Sims (23) bolts down the court while playing against Moline during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-32.JPG Davenport North's Anne Awour (1) gets a rebound while playing against Moline during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-35.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-36.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-37.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-38.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-39.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-40.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-41.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-42.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-43.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-44.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-45.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-46.JPG Davenport North and Moline battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final Score: Moline 48, North 42. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-01.JPG Rock Island's Hannah Simmer (23) breaks through Bettendorf's Kaayln Petersen (40) and Grace McKenzie (10) during Saturday's action in the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College's Carver Center. Rock Island beat Bettendorf, 63-54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-02.JPG Bettendorf's Ashlee Fountain (20) pops up for a shot with Rock Island attempting to block during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-03.JPG Rock Island's Hannah Simmer (23) jumps in the air to save a ball going out of bounds while playing against Bettendorf, in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-04.JPG Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (22) pops up for a shot with Rock Island's Hannah Simmer (23) attempting to block during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-05.JPG Bettendorf's Emma Dennison (24) looks for an open pass with Rock Island's Jamyah Winter (25) attempting to block during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-06.JPG Rock Island's Hannah Simmer (23) breaks through Bettendorf's Kaayln Petersen (40) and Grace McKenzie (10) in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-07.JPG Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson goes up for a shot while Bettendorf's Kaayln Petersen (40) and Izzy Appel (30) defend during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-08.JPG Bettendorf's Ashlee Fountain (20) pops up for a shot with Rock Island's Jamyah Winter attempting to block during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-09.JPG Rock Island's Hannah Simmer (23) pops up for a shot while playing against Bettendorf, in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-10.JPG Rock Island's Imari McDuffy (2) goes up for a shot as Bettendorf's Kaayln Petersen (40) tries to block the attempt during Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout game at Augustana College's Carver Center. Rocky beat the Bulldogs, 63-54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-11.JPG Rock Island's Hannah Simmer (23) jumps in the air to save a ball going out of bounds while playing against Bettendorf, in the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-12.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-13.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-14.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-15.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-16.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-17.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-18.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-19.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-20.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011120-qct-spt-girls-shootout-21.JPG Rock Island and Bettnedorf battle it out during the annual IHMVCU Shootout Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Final score: Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54. JESSICA GALLAGHER / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis lofts a shot over Davenport West's Aldane Barrett in the first half Friday night. Ellis had 20 points for Central in the 59-50 victory. GARY KRAMBECK, Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Central's Kaiden Phillips shoots over the hands of West's John Michael Thornton in the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Central's Amari Porter takes a shot over West's Elijah Hollingshed in the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Central's Kaiden Phillips shoots over the hands of West defenders in the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Central's Amari Porter goes to the basket as West's Jermaine Gardner reaches in for the ball during the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West students scream and applaud as their team scores during the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West's Jermaine Gardner takes a shot with Davenport Central's Kaden Johnson trying for the ball, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West's Jamal Winstton and Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis 's go after the rebound in the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport Central's John Miller shoots a lay up past West's Jermaine Gardner in the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West's John Michael Thornton contests the shot of Davenport Central's Dajion Greer in the first half Friday night. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport Central students cheer on their team after making a basket in the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball West's John Michael Thornton tries to get a shot off past the defense of Central's Kaiden Phillips (22) and Emarion Ellis during the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport Central's John Miller loses control of the ball as he goes between Davenport West's Jamal Winstton (11) and Elijah Hollingshed (2) during the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West John Michael-Thornton blocks in Central's Kiaiden Phillips under the basket during the first half, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Central. GARY KRAMBECK / Davenport West vs Davenport Central boys basketball Davenport West's Jamal Winston reaches in for the ball as Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis heads for the basket in the first half Friday night at George Marshall Gymnasium. Central won 59-50. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-2.JPG Moline’s Brock Harding (2) looks for an opening in the Quincy defense during Friday's Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Blue Devils at Wharton Field House. Quincy’s Drae Humphrey (30) can only watch as Harding moves toward the hoop. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-3.JPG Moline’s Kyle Taylor (3) didn't face pressure like this often in Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Wharton Field House. Taylor drilled five 3-pointers in the Maroons' 55-48 victory. On this play, Quincy’s Brady Rupert (12) stopped a Taylor drive. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-4.JPG Moline host Quincy, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. Final Score: Moline 55, Quincy 48 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-5.JPG Quincy’s Sam Hilbing (23) goes up for a shot against Moline, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-6.JPG Moline’s Michael Billups (50) goes up for a shot with Quincy’s Ethan Scott (22) attempting to block, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-7.JPG Moline host Quincy, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. Final Score: Moline 55, Quincy 48 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-8.JPG Quincy’s Jeremiah Talton (24) goes up for a shot against Moline, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-9.JPG Moline’s Michael Billups (50) goes up for a shot in Friday's 55-48 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Quincy at Wharton Field House in Moline. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-10.JPG Quincy’s Jeremiah Talton (24) goes up for a shot against Moline, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-11.JPG Moline host Quincy, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. Final Score: Moline 55, Quincy 48 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-12.JPG Quincy’s Sam Hilbing (23) goes up for a shot against Moline, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-13.JPG Moline’s Michael Billups (50) goes up for a shot against Quincy, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-14.JPG Moline’s Michael Billups (50) goes up for a shot against Quincy, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-15.JPG Moline host Quincy, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. Final Score: Moline 55, Quincy 48 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-16.JPG Moline host Quincy, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. Final Score: Moline 55, Quincy 48 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 011020-mda-spt-moline-quin-hoops-17.JPG Moline host Quincy, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Wharton Field House in Moline. Final Score: Moline 55, Quincy 48 JESSICA GALLAGHER / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Bettendorf's Aiden Evans takes control over Pleasant Valley's Ike Swanson in the 126-pound match Thursday at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK, Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Bettendorf's Keano Roberts takes down Pleasant Valley's Ryan Kammerer during their match, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Bettendorf's Keano Roberts holds on to Pleasant Valley's Ryan Kammerer during their match Thursday at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK, Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd and Bettendorf's Damian Petersen in the 152 match,Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Bettendorf's Keano Roberts and Pleasant Valley's Ryan Kammerer go head to head during their 170 class match, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling The Bettendorf bench cheer on their wrestlers as they take on Pleasant Valley, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Bettendorf's Diego Cortes takes on Pleasant Valley's T J Brown in the 182 class match during boys wrestling, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Bettendorf's Diego Cortes takes on Pleasant Valley's T J Brown in the 182 class match during boys wrestling, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Pleasant Valley's Rusty VanWetzinga and Bettendorf's Kane Schmidt wrestle in the 195 pound class match,Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling. Bettendorf's Aiden Evans and Pleasant Valley's Ike Swanson in the 126 class match during boys wrestling, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling. Bettendorf's Kohler Ruggles and Pleasant Valley's Alex Clemons in the 138 pound class match at the Bettendorf wrestling meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling. Bettendorf's Kohler Ruggles and Pleasant Valley's Alex Clemons in the 138 pound class match at the Bettendorf wrestling meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling. Pleasant Valley's Alex Clemons arches his back as he avoids being pinned by Bettendorf's Kohler Ruggles in the 138 pound class match at the Bettendorf wrestling meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling. The Pleasant Valley bench keep an eye on a close match between Bettendorf's Kohler Ruggles and Pleasant Valley's Alex Clemons in the 138 pound class match at the Bettendorf wrestling meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling,Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf wrestling Bettendorf's Kohler Ruggles has a leg up on his opponent Pleasant Valley's Alex Clemons in the 138 pound match during the Bettendorf meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming Bettendorf's Alex Stone in the 500 Yard Freestyle event during the Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming Bettendorf's Carter Anderson in the 100 yard butterfly event at the Bettendorf hosting Pleasant Valley boys swimming meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming Pleasant Valley's Eric Hedgren competes in the 100-yard butterfly in the Spartans meet against host Bettendorf Thursday. GARY KRAMBECK, Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming Bettendorf's Sam Mitvalsky swims to the win in the 200-yard freestyle in Bettendorf's meet against Pleasant Valley on Thursday. GARY KRAMBECK, Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming Bettendorf's Carter Anderson in the 100 yard butterfly event during the Bettendorf hosting Pleasant Valley boys swimming, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming. Bettendorf's Alex Stone swimming the breast stroke in the 200 yard IM, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf swimming Pleasant Valley's Parker Paulson swimming the freestyle portion of the 200 yard IM event at the Bettendorf boys swimming meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf swimming Pleasant Valley's Bryan Caraman swimming the 500 yard freestyle event at the Bettendorf boys swim meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf swimming Bettendorf's Carter Anderson in the 100 yard butterfly event at the Bettendorf hosting Pleasant Valley boys swimming meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley vs Bettendorf swimming Bettendorf's Sam Mitvalsky swimming in the 200 yard freestyle at the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley boys swim meet, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Bettendorf. GARY KRAMBECK / Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf boys swimming, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott's Sam Kilburg and Assumption's Dayne Hodge wrestle for the ball in the first half Tuesday night. The Lancers beat the Knights 48-30 at Assumption High School. GARY KRAMBECK, North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott's Sam Kilburg loses control of the ball as Assumption's Ray Tucker moves in to take control in the second half, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball Assumption's Ray Tucker shoots a lay up with pressure from North Scott's Landon Eiland during the second half Tuesday. GARY KRAMBECK, North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball Assumption's Grayson Heiser lays up a shot over North Scott's Trent Allard during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott fans cheer their team as the play against Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball Assumption's students cheer as their team makes a shot against North Scott in boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott's Ty Anderson goes up for a lay up between Assumption's Sean Peeters (24) and Bill Flaherty during the first half Tuesday night. Anderson had a season-high 26 points in the win. GARY KRAMBECK, North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball Assumption's Dayne Hodge makes a jump shot over North Scott's Carter Markham (22) and Landon Eiland in the second half Tuesday. GARY KRAMBECK, North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott's Sam Kilburg blocks Assumption's Dayne Hodge as he heads towards the basket during the second half, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott's Tytan Anderson goes in for a lay up past Assumption's Dayne Hodge and Tyler Maro (40) during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball Assumption's Tyler Maro goes for a lay up with pressure from North Scott's Trent Allard and Sam Kilburg in the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball Assumption's Sean Peeters shoots a jump shot during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott's Trent Allard, and Ty Anderson along with Assumption's Sean Peeters battle for the rebound during the first half, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott's Carter Markham is introduced during starting lineups Tuesday in a win over Davenport Assumption. The Lancers have won eight consecutive games. GARY KRAMBECK, North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball North Scott vs Assumption boys basketball, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Assumption. GARY KRAMBECK / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-01.JPG Central DeWitt's Natalie Butler (24) pops up for a shot with Center Point-Urbana's Peyton Kriegel (20) defending during their game at Central DeWitt High School on Tuesday. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-02.JPG Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach (33) makes it through Center Point-Urbana's defense to score during their game at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-03.JPG Central DeWitt's Lauren Cooper (14) attempts to make a shot with Center Point-Urbana's Ryley Goebel (25) and Claire Neighor (32) defending Tuesday. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-04.JPG Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach (33) makes it through Center Point-Urbana's defense to score Tuesday. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-05.JPG Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach (33) attempts to make a shot with Center Point-Urbana's Ryley Goebel (25) blocking during their game at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-06.JPG Central DeWitt's Lauren Cooper (14) makes it through Center Point-Urbana's defense to score Tuesday. JESSICA GALLAGHER, 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-07.JPG Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach (33) makes it through Center Point-Urbana's defense to score during their game at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-08.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-09.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-10.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-11.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-12.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-13.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-14.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-15.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-16.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-17.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010720-qct-spt-dewitt-cpu-hoops-18.JPG Central DeWitt hosts Center Point-Urbana at Central DeWitt High School, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Final Score: Center Point-Urbana 49, Central DeWitt 47. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops01.JPG Geneseo’s Maddi Barickman (22) goes up for a shot against Rockridge’s Lexi Hines (42) on Monday night. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops02.JPG Geneseo’s Danielle Beach (52) rebounds and attempts to go up for a shot with Rockridge’s Lea Kendall (32) attempting to regain control at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops03.JPG Geneseo’s Danielle Beach (52) rebounds and attempts to go up for a shot with Rockridge’s Lea Kendall (32) attempting to regain control at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops04.JPG Geneseo’s Kammie Ludwig (30) worked her way around the defense of Rockridge’s Kierney McDonald (44) during Monday's non-conference game at Rockridge High School. The visiting Maple Leafs turned a strong second half into a 57-33 victory. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops05.JPG Rockridge’s Madison Hiesch (24) gets off a shot over the arms of Geneseo’s Danielle Beach (52) during Monday's non-conference game at Rockridge High School. Geneseo won, 57-33. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops06.JPG Geneseo’s Danielle Beach (52) blocked the shot of Rockridge’s Madison Hiesch (24) during Monday's non-conference game at Rockridge High School. Rockridge got off to a quick start, but dropped a 57-33 decision. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops07.JPG Rockridge’s Erin Danner (50) goes up for a shot while Geneseo’s Brenna McGuire (24) blocks at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops08.JPG Rockridge host Geneseo at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. Final Score: Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops09.JPG Rockridge host Geneseo at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. Final Score: Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops10.JPG Rockridge host Geneseo at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. Final Score: Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops11.JPG Rockridge host Geneseo at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. Final Score: Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops12.JPG Rockridge host Geneseo at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. Final Score: Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops13.JPG Rockridge host Geneseo at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. Final Score: Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops14.JPG Rockridge host Geneseo at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. Final Score: Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops15.JPG Rockridge host Geneseo at Rockridge High School, Monday, January 6, 2020, in Taylor Ridge. Final Score: Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33 JESSICA GALLAGHER / 010620-mda-spt-gen-rridge-hoops16.JPG All eyes were on the basketball as Geneseo's Abigail Barickman skied above two Rockridge defenders during Monday's non-conference game at Rockridge High School. Barickman and here Maple Leafs overcame a slow start to record a 57-33 victory. JESSICA GALLAGHER / View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports NewsletterSent weekly directly to your inbox! 