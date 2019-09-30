Prep boys' soccer
Orion-Sherrard 10, Peoria Manual 1: O-S converted 10 first-half goals en route to the road win, improving to 11-6 overall. Jacob Kruse scored three goals and Tanner Irey had two to lead the way offensively. Trey Erdmann and Eric Erdmann combined for three saves in goal for O-S; Eric also scored a goal in the 35th minute. O-S out-shot the Rams 22-3.
Peoria Christian 3, Monmouth-Roseville 2: The Titans (10-6-2) were defeated on senior night on a Charger goal in the final minute. Yvann Omanda scored both goals for Mon-Rose, which after the game honored coach Aaron Sikorski with the seniors. Sikorski is stepping down following this season, his 13th.
Prep boys' golf
Rockridge's Hall tops tri: Rockridge won as triangular hosts with a 169 at Highland Springs as Drew Hall's 39 earned medalist honors. Mercer County, led by Gage Lager's 45, posted a 198 in front of Mid-County (202). Dan O'Neil was runner-up for the Rockets with a 40. Tristan Rogers led Mid-County with a 48.
Prep girls' golf
Rockridge 203, Mercer County 223: Ella Douglas shot 48 for Rockridge to earn medalist at Highland Springs, with teammate Ella Rursch firing a 49. Callie Siering led Mercer County (11-4) with a 50.
Prep volleyball
Mercer County holds off Stark County: The Golden Eagles won 25-21, 25-21 in a match in which Lillian Hucke had eight assists and two aces for MerCo.
Ridgewood handles Wethersfield: The Spartans topped Wethersfield 25-16, 25-21 as Paige Leander led the team with four kills and four blocks.