IN THE RUNNING

Nate Sheets, Alleman: The Pioneers’ tailback had 287 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a 41-33 win over United Township.

Kaeden Dreifurst, Moline: The Maroons’ tailback had 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns in a 34-13 win over Galesburg.

Seth Winchell, Geneseo: The Maple Leafs’ golfer won the Western Big 6 Conference individual title with a 74.

Jackson McClellan and Lylia Gomez, Moline: Both cross country runners posted top three finishes individually at the Freeport Invite. McClellan was second overall to help Moline win the team title. Gomez placed third as Moline took team bronze.