Maple Leafs enjoy only home meet of season, record team win

GENESEO — Considering the hours of travel the Geneseo gymnastics team puts in on a weekly basis, any home meet is a special one.
The Geneseo girls had senior night and autograph night Wednesday night at the Geneseo Community Center against Glenbard South in the Leafs’ only home meet this season after weather cancelled its Jan. 11 invite. Moline’s lone gymnast, Maleah Drucker, also competed in junior varsity.
In the varsity team standings, Geneseo topped Glenbard South 120-88.5. Team scores come from the top 4 overall totals in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor.
Geneseo junior Evie Wilson placed first in all four events, posting a 32.2 all-around score. Geneseo freshman Addison Pischke, who competed in JV, posted the second best total (31.7). Geneseo’s other varsity scores came from Grace Girten (29.7), Reagen Lommell (29.1) and Taylor VandeVoorde (29).
Wilson, who also does cheerleading and track among her various activities, was thrilled to compete in front of a home crowd in a schedule full of trips to the Chicago area.
“I’m really comfortable here and just love having all of our friends and family around,” she said. “It’s really nice to have people here to support us, because we’re going up to Chicago once or twice a week. Our parents come and support us there, but it’s nice to just have a lot of people we know.”
Three of Geneseo’s six seniors were out with injury or illness, and Emma Heller gave the bars her best shot despite an injured ankle. Two GHS seniors that competed were Sarah Korthals (JV2 2nd, 24.4) and Taylor Smith (JV 6th, 23.4). All were recognized before the meet.
Drucker (27.2) placed fifth in JV for Moline.
Geneseo is the only high school to have a team locally. Other schools in the Western Big 6 Conference had teams in the past, but none stuck like Geneseo has. GHS competes in the Oswego Regional Feb. 3, two days after it will compete at the UpState 8 Conference meet in Oswego.
Geneseo gymnastics coach Chris Ward, who coaches alongside her husband, Larry, has been involved in gymnastics for over 45 years. The Wards helped start the high school team in 1995, when their daughter, Annie, wanted to compete in high school gymnastics. Mrs. Ward said this year’s team is one of her most enjoyable to be around. Also on the coaching staff are Tara Koustas and her daughter, Madison.
“It’s a really unique and special group of girls,” Ward said. “There isn’t an unkind kid in the whole group.”
The Wards received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from Illinois USA Gymnastics.
“The Wards are just crucial in keeping us coming back because we love them so much,” Wilson said. “We’re all surrounded by amazing people.”
After a lengthy awards ceremony following the meet, all the Geneseo girls took time to sign autographs for fans in attendance.
Mrs. Ward said the bonds among her gymnasts is what helps keep them coming back. The support from the local community and school administration past and present has also been vital.
“It’s the people ...,” Ward said. “They are having fun.”