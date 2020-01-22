Maple Leafs enjoy only home meet of season, record team win

Three of Geneseo’s six seniors were out with injury or illness, and Emma Heller gave the bars her best shot despite an injured ankle. Two GHS seniors that competed were Sarah Korthals (JV2 2nd, 24.4) and Taylor Smith (JV 6th, 23.4). All were recognized before the meet.

Drucker (27.2) placed fifth in JV for Moline.

Geneseo is the only high school to have a team locally. Other schools in the Western Big 6 Conference had teams in the past, but none stuck like Geneseo has. GHS competes in the Oswego Regional Feb. 3, two days after it will compete at the UpState 8 Conference meet in Oswego.

Geneseo gymnastics coach Chris Ward, who coaches alongside her husband, Larry, has been involved in gymnastics for over 45 years. The Wards helped start the high school team in 1995, when their daughter, Annie, wanted to compete in high school gymnastics. Mrs. Ward said this year’s team is one of her most enjoyable to be around. Also on the coaching staff are Tara Koustas and her daughter, Madison.

“It’s a really unique and special group of girls,” Ward said. “There isn’t an unkind kid in the whole group.”

The Wards received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from Illinois USA Gymnastics.