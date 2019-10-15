Prep volleyball
Orion tops Rockridge: The Chargers beat the Rockets, 25-18, 25-12 behind Mackenzie Grafton’s 11-kill and 12-dig performance. Sarah Jacobsen recorded 10 kills, four aces, and five digs for the Chargers. Mia Freyermuth put up six kills, one ace, and nine digs for the Rockets.
Rock Falls beats Geneseo: The Rockets squeezed passed the Maple Leafs, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12. Addie Dunker recorded the team's only block, five digs, and 11 assists.
Erie-Prophetstown over Hall: Emily Brooks helped the Panthers defeat the Lady Red Devils, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17 with her 16-kill, 11-dig, and one-block performance. Ady Scott had 10 kills while teammate Jasmine Nickerson added two aces and 13 digs.
Fulton tops Morrison: Emily Schipper led the Steamers past the Mustangs, 25-8, 25-15. Schipper had 13 kills and added in three digs. Kylie Collachia added in 24 assists while teammate Lilianna Eagle had three aces and three blocks for the Steamers.
College men's golf
NAIA Midwest Invite: Jake Sevick of St. Ambrose finished tied for 8th at the two-day tournament at TPC Deere Run. Sevick finished with a score of 147. Sevick and the Bees placed 10th in the team results with a score of 620. Bellevue (Nebraska) won the invite with a score of 552 and Cameron Luczka of Indiana Wesleyan was the top individual with a score of 142.
College volleyball
Trinity Christian beats St. Ambrose: The Bees fell in conference action, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22. Jill Kavalauskas had nine kills, two aces, and 14 digs for SAU with teammate Amber Tomline adding 10 digs and 31 assists. The Bees fall to 6-18 overall and 5-6 CCAC.