Prep girls’ swimming
Moline 127, Galesburg 59: Olivia White (100 butterfly, 100 back stroke) and Sophia Greko (50 & 100 freestyle) combined to win four events on the day. Gabriella Lopez won the 200 freestyle by more than eight seconds. White, Greko, Lopez, and Hannah Gault combined to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:03.74.
Prep girls’ volleyball
Kewanee tops Hall: The Boiler Girls beat the Lady Red Devils 25-22, 25-18. Gracey Damron piled up six kills, three aces and a block, while teammate Ailynn Duarte added five kills and a block as well. Josie DeBord had 10 digs and Kendal Bennison had 11 assists to improve Kewanee to 14-19-1 on the season.
Mon-Rose beats Ridgewood: Carly Gillen had 12 kills, two aces and Ryley Huston put up four aces, eight digs, and three blocks to help the Titans top the Spartans 25-20, 25-13.
BV over Princeton: The Storm swept past the Lady Tigers 25-22, 25-16 behind Sam Boh’s five kill, five block performance. Lauren Wirth added in 14 assists and four digs to help improve the Storm to 22-13.
E-P tops St. Bede: Ady Scott had 12 kills and Jasmine Nickerson added 20 digs and one ace to help the Panthers to a three-set win over the St. Bede's Lade Bruins 25-21, 25-27, 25-21. Baylee Anderson added in 11 digs and 34 assists for the Panthers.