Prep girls' swimming
Moline 133, Rock Island 50: The hosting Maroons won all but one event, as Rock Island’s Olivia Sholl won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.79. Moline's Sophia Greko won the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.82 and was on the winning relays in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.
Prep girls' tennis
Alleman 7, Galesburg 2: The Pioneers defeated the Silver Streaks on senior night to move to 8-2 on the season. Brooke McKeown defeated opponent Siliva Prado-Ragan 6-0, 6-0 and teammate Lucy Rector also blanked Kennedi Davis 6-0, 6-0. Rector also played with Kate Rector in doubles to defeat Schwartzman-Allison 6-0, 6-1.
Prep girls' golf
Geneseo 187, Alleman 212: Geneseo's Elizabeth Roodhouse and Alleman's Megan Tanghe were co-medalists with scores of 42. Eryn Murray added a 45 for Geneseo.
Prep volleyball
Orion beats Galesburg: The Chargers improved to 17-1 with a win over Galesburg on Wednesday night 25-19, 25-21. The score was listed incorrectly in Thursday's paper. Sarah Jacobsen led the team in kills with nine and Faith Catour had 12 assists for Orion.
Newman defeats Kewanee: The Boilermakers fell 25-18, 25-8. Aly Shafer had six digs for Kewanee (12-11-1, 3-4 in the Three Rivers Conference).
Prep boys' soccer
Rock Island 1, Washington 0: A second-half goal from Isaac Almanza got the Rocks past Washington. Almanza scored an unassisted goal in the 50th minute. Rock Island keeper Ben Samuelson had five saves in the shutout win.
Moline 1, Dixon 0 (OT): The Maroons won a Chris Lopez overtime goal. Moline outshot Dixon 13-2 and had seven shots on goal.
Mendota 7, Kewanee 1: Mendota led 5-0 at halftime. Kaden Peterson scored the lone goal for Kewanee in the second half. Keeper Malaqui Israel had seven saves for the Boilermakers.
Galesburg 3, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Austin Hall posted the shutout, making three saves for the hosting Silver Streaks.