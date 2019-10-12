Prep volleyball
Orion sweeps to United Invite crown: Orion did not drop a set in five wins as it captured the United Invitational title, sweeping the host Red Storm 21-10, 21-12 in the championship match. Senior setter Faith Catour's 64 assists set the table for the Chargers (29-1), who got 37 kills from Sarah Jacobsen, 29 from Mackenzie Grafton and 26 from Emiliah Morrison, with Morrison adding 10 aces and five blocks and Grafton 30 digs.
Prep soccer
Moline splits at Rockton: After topping Rockford East 3-0 behind Carson Klavohn's four-save shutout and goals from Blake Bastian, Jose Ruiz and Chris Lopez, the Moline Maroons settled for a Saturday split after being shutout 2-0 by Rockton Hononegah.
College women's soccer
You have free articles remaining.
Wheaton 2, Augustana 0: With Augustana being out-shot 24-5, Viking goalkeeper Sydney Ion held her own with seven saves, but Carney Blake's goal with 6:09 left in the first half proved the difference as Wheaton (12-1-1) moved to 4-0 in the CCIW with the road win.
College men's cross country
SAU third at Fighting Bee Invite: Led by Matt Jung's fourth-place, 26:46.8 effort, St. Ambrose took third out of six teams at its Fighting Bee Invitational with 56 points. SAU's Nick Chapan placed 10th with a 27:49.8 clocking.
College women's cross country
Top 10 trio paces SAU win: With three runners placing in the top 10, a trio led by second-place Michaela Pieroni (19:24.5), St. Ambrose won its Fighting Bee Invitational with 44 points, topping Mount Mercy by seven. SAU's Megan Grady (19:32.5) came in fourth and Emma Duncan (20:05.2) was eighth.