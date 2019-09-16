Prep boys' golf
Sherrard 163, Alleman 170: The Tigers and Pioneers split medals, but Sherrard ultimately prevailed. Breannan Welch of Sherrard and Luke Lofgren of Alleman each finished with a 37. Sherrard’s Evan Earl was just behind with a 38.
Rock Island 176, Galesburg 195: The Silver Streaks' Jason Runbom was the medalist with his score of 40, but the Rocks were victorious in the dual meet. Colton Sigel led Rock Island with a 41 and Ryan Nickel close behind with a 43.
Prep boys' soccer
Monmouth-Roseville 1, Beardstown 1: Both teams posted a late-half goal as the hosting Titans battled to a 1-1 tie with Beardstown's Tigers. M-R had the better scoring opportunities in the first 40 minutes, with Paul Tha forcing Beardstown goalie Cristobal Villegas to make a pair of tough saves. The Titans finally broke through with a little over a minute remaining in the half when Tony Aguilar-Perez took a free kick from his own end, five yards beyond midfield.
M-R goalie Dylan Corrales made three saves in the first half, including a tough save on a free kick, but he could not get to the Tigers’ final shot of the game with 4:33 to play, as Yevin Ortiz beat him to bouncing ball in the box and flicked it up and over Corrales into the goal.
Orion-Sherrard 8, Princeton 1: A hat-trick from Jacob Kruse propelled O-S to a win against the Tigers. Kruse started the scoring for O-S with a goal in the 14th minute, assisted by Caleb Spranger. Spranger had four assists in the contest.
Macomb 1, Kewanee 0: The Boilermakers were held scoreless in their match against the Bombers. Malachi Israel had seven saves for Kewanee.
Prep volleyball
Ridgewood takes both sets against ROWVA: Hallica Warren-Anderson had nine kills for the Spartans in their win against the Tigers. Madi Jones led the team in digs with 32 and tied for the most on the team in aces with Tatum Miller at two. The Spartans improve to 1-5.