Prep football
Mercer County 26, Biggsville West Central 6: Braden Williams rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, plus returned an interception 50 yards for another score. The homecoming victory improved the Golden Eagles to 3-3 (2-2 Lincoln Trail Conference). West Central fell to 3-3, 1-3.
Kewanee 47, Peru St. Bede 14: Tayvian Taylor rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns, and the Boilermakers scored 47 unanswered points after trailing 7-0 early. Will Bruno also hit 8-of-12 passes for 149 yards and three scores for Kewanee (4-2, 3-0 Three Rivers Mississippi). St. Bede remains winless (0-6, 0-4).