Iowa prep spring activities halted

Track practices in Iowa had already started on Feb. 17, while the first practice date for boys soccer, golf and tennis was scheduled for Monday.

The first practice date for girls tennis and golf was also scheduled for Monday, while girls soccer was set to begin March 23.

The first practice date for baseball and softball remains scheduled for May 4 until further notice.

Hopefully, that time will be used to address several questions moving forward.

"I've marked all of our games and meets postponed but it's going to be all but impossible to make up a week and a half of events, as packed as the seasons are to begin with," Davenport Central activities director Kevin Petersen said. "Can we really put kids in competition after one or two days of practice? There are a lot of question marks."

Petersen said he expects some further guidance on how to handle the schedule either Tuesday or Wednesday, but he also recognizes the possibility that this ban could last longer than the initial four weeks, depending on what happens with the virus.

The Center for Disease Control recommended Sunday the cancellation of gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. President Donald Trump recommended avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people Monday.