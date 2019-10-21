The Illinois High School Association's Board of Directors voted this week to keep the state volleyball finals at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena.
The contract extension spans five years, lasting through the 2024 season. Redbird hosts the state finals for the 30th time in November. The city of Peoria also submitted a bid to host state volleyball at the Peoria Civic Center.
Redbird Arena recently underwent a $6.2 million renovation that includes new seating in the arena’s lower bowl.
ISU hosted state volleyball at Horton Fieldhouse from 1976-1980, before the event returned indefinitely to ISU in 1990. Redbird also served as the host of the girls basketball state finals since 1992.
“We enjoy a tremendous partnership with Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal area,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a released statement. “We have worked together for many years to run first-class events at Redbird Arena, and believe the arena renovations should only enhance the experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
Also at the October meeting, the board elected Erie's Tim McConnell as president and Rockridge's Katy Hasson as vice president.
The Board also voted to move track and field's field events to the metric system this spring.