WESTERN BIG 6 CONFERENCE GOLF MEETS

Today's WB6 meets
Boys: Alleman High School hosts the 2021 Western Big 6 Conference meet at Indian Bluff Golf Course in Milan. Tee times begin at 10 a.m. today.
Girls: Galesburg High School hosts the 2021 Western Big 6 Conference meet at Lake Bracken Country Club in Galesburg. Tee times begin at 10 a.m. today.
Honors: The Top 12 individuals will be recognized as all-conference performers. The top six individuals will be named to the league's first team and the next six will be second team.
Boys outlook: This will be an entertaining battle as Moline, Geneseo, Galesburg and defending champion Quincy all have enough firepower to take the crown. Those four schools have been battling each other all fall with not much separating them.
Galesburg's Jason Runbom is the top returning scorer from last year's Big 6 meet. He finished second overall. Moline has a solid top four in Tommy Potter (10th last year at Big 6), Jack Curnyn, Aaron Rogers (7th last year) and Alleman transfer Andre Marriot (who was fifth last year individually for the team runner-up Pioneers). Senior Mason Steinert (9th last year at Big 6) leads a bunch of young Maple Leafs, including freshman Bryson VanHoutte and sophomore Hayden Moore. Junior Tayt Hager has played better as the season has gone along.
Girls outlook: Defending Big 6 champ Quincy has been the top team in the league all fall and looks to be the odds-on favorite to win its fifth straight league crown. The Blue Devils return the top three finishers from last year's Big 6 gathering — Laci Novosel, Saya Geisendorfer and Paige Cain. That leaves Geneseo, Moline and Galesburg battling for second.
Individually, Novosel, now a senior, is back to defend her 2020 victory. Moline's Kacie Knary is looking to improve on her fifth-place finish as a junior. Geneseo is led by a pair of returning second-team All-Big 6 performers in Keely Nguyen and Addie Mills, who finished seventh and eighth, respectively, last season.
