DAHINDA — Watching the Ridgewood boys' golfers and their top player, Thomas Bumann, each earn a third straight Lincoln Trail Conference championship, Madison Lyndsey almost made it a golden Spartan sweep Wednesday.
The lone Ridgewood player in the girls' competition at the LTC Railsplitter meet at Oak Run Golf Course, Lyndsey came off the course with a round of 90 and was the clubhouse leader up until the final group came in.
The Spartan junior settled for second place, one stroke behind United junior Paige McKeown, a first-time individual conference champion.
"I'm still pretty happy, considering I didn't place last year," said Lyndsey. "This is a major improvement from last season. I had a couple of par 5s that were pretty long, so I definitely could've shaved some strokes there."
Lyndsey's runner-up finish Wednesday gives her an extra confidence boost ahead of her next big 18-hole meet, next Thursday's 1A regional at Geneseo's Sugar Maple Golf Club.
"It'll be tough, but I feel good going into it," she said. "There'll be some good competition, but I definitely feel I can advance to sectionals, and the goal is always state. I'm wanting that really bad now."
While Lyndsey settled for silver, it was a golden day all around for United. Not only did McKeown's 89 make her the first Red Storm player to win the LTC since Justine Peel in 2014, it helped her squad earn its second conference team championship in three years.
United racked up 384 strokes to top reigning champion Mercer County (409). Also posting top 10, all-conference finishes were United senior Emily Grodjesk (tied for 4th, 93) and junior Haley Marshall (6th, 95),
"I was out there trying to help us get the team title back," said McKeown. "I'd come here two times in the last two weeks and shot 40 both times, so I felt confident. This is a big confidence booster, and we feel like we can get to state this year."
McKeown, her cousin Grodjesk, Marshall and Addy Trego (107) all had personal-best rounds on the par-71 layout.
The runner-up Golden Eagles had three all-conference players, with Mia Hillyer (99), Callie Siering (100) and Kristina Snowdon (104) finishing seventh through ninth, respectively. Mid-County's Faith Erlacher also earned a medal, shooting a 105 to place 10th.
"Regionals are getting tougher and tougher, and next week is shaping up to be a hard one," said MerCo coach Aaron Heartt. "We didn't get it done as repeat team champs, so we've got to improve and build on (Wednesday) if we want to repeat as sectional qualifiers."