1A BOYS
When and where: Today and Saturday at par-72 Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington. After today, the field is pared to the top eight teams and best-scoring 24 individuals not on an advancing team for Saturday's second round.
Local links: Riverdale is joined by fellow sectional team champ Alleman, and sectional third-place finishers Ridgewood and Fulton. Duo's from Rockridge and Sherrard also survived sectional qualifying by placing among the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team.
Alleman: Noah Brinkman (Soph.), Drew Coleman (Sr.), Jack Janssen (Jr.), Luke Lofgren (Jr.), A.J. Shoemaker (Sr.), Billy Taylor (Jr.).
Riverdale: Ryan Bussert (Sr.), Jared Griffin (Sr.), James Moorhusen (Soph.), Ben Nelson (Soph.), Ashton Sutton (Soph.), Sam Willems (Soph.).
Ridgewood: Mitchell Brooks (Jr.), Bill Bumann (Jr.), Thomas Bumann (Jr.), Ganon Greenman (Jr.), Wiley Hart (Sr.), Wyatt Moriarity (Sr.).
Fulton: Alex Hartman (Sr.), Landon Meyers (Fr.), Andrew Schrader (Sr.), Josh VanderPloeg (Jr.), Ian Wiebenga (So.), Patrick Wiebenga (Jr.).
Rockridge: Drew Hall (Soph.), Dan O'Neill (Soph.)
Sherrard: Evan Earl (Jr.), Brennen Welch (Soph.)
Of note: Ridgewood (second state berth, other in 2017) and Fulton (making its second state trip, the only other in 1982) are paired together in foursomes with fellow sectional third-place finishers Breese Mater Dei and Sullivan. Those players are the first groups off on hole No. 10 at 8:30 a.m. today. … Alleman and Riverdale are paired together and start on No. 1 at 9:24 a.m. with players from the other sectional champs, Carmi and Bloomington Central Catholic. … O'Neill is paired with Earl and scheduled off No. 10 at 9:33 a.m. Welch follows off No. 10 at 9:42. Hall is off No. 1 at 10:27 a.m. … Bussert finished T10 last year to earn all-state honors. He carded a 79 on Saturday after Friday's opening round was wiped out by snow. … Hall is back at state after tying for 29th last year as a freshman with Schraeder, as both shot 83. … Earl shot 89 last year and tied for 60th. … O'Neill picked up valuable experience last year at state as a freshman, shooting 99 and finishing T101. ... Riverdale finished second last year to Effingham St. Anthony (318-324) which graduated three scoring seniors and is not back in the state field. … Only teams from Riverdale (2nd), Carmi (4th), Sullivan (5th) and North Shore Country Day (8th) return full teams for a second straight year. ... Alleman finished 11th and Belleville-Althoff 12th in the Class 2A state meet last year at Weibring Golf Club in Normal and are in this year's 1A field.
3A BOYS
When and where: Today and Saturday at the par-72 The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
Local links: Moline senior Dylan Wiemers was the only local to make to the 3A state finals. This is his state debut.
Of note: Wiemers shot a 6-over 78 and tied for fifth at the Pekin Sectional at Lick Creek Golf Course. He is excited about his first state berth. “My goal is to make it to the second day,” said Wiemers. “I feel if I go into the first day and shoot in the high 70s or low 80s, I will have a good chance making second day.”
1A GIRLS
When and where: Today and Saturday at the par-72 Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur.
Local links: Kewanee's team and Geneseo's Eryn Murray.
Kewanee: Riley Hansen (Sr.), Mya Mirocha (Fr.), Aspen Schwickeroth (Fr.), Natalie Yepsen (Jr.).
Geneseo: Eryn Murray (Sr.).
Of note: The four Boiler Girls tee off on No. 10 beginning at 8:48. … Murray tees off No.10 at 10:09. … This is Murray's third straight trip to the 1A state meet, but the first as an individual. … Kewanee's Hansen is in her fourth straight state finals, but first with the team. She is seeking her third all-state honor after finishing T8 as a freshman and solo second as a sophomore. She slumped to a T31 finish last year as a junior.
-- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com