Rolling to their sixth consecutive Class 1A regional boys' golf title Monday, the Riverdale Rams made it look easy.
With three of its six players shooting in the upper 70s, Riverdale tallied 318 strokes to finish well ahead of runner-up Granville Putnam County (356) at the Peru St. Bede Regional. The other area team competing at Spring Valley's Spring Creek Golf Course, Erie-Prophetstown, took fifth with 376 strokes.
Leading the way for the Rams was their veteran, senior Ryan Bussert, who turned in a round of 78 on the par-72 Spring Creek layout.
Right behind Bussert was the sophomore duo of James Moorhusen and Sam Willems, who each carded 79s.
Erie-Prophetstown did advance one of its individuals to next Monday's Freeport Aquin Sectional, as junior Logan Wunderlich shot an 86 to move on.
Also striking regional gold Monday was Fulton. Led by sophomore Ian Wiebenga's first-place round of 74, the Steamers tallied 321 strokes to finish well ahead of regional host Lanark Eastland (356) at the Lake Carroll Golf Course.
Senior Andrew Schrader took second to Wiebenga with a 76 to help Fulton win consecutive regional titles for the first time since 2010-11.
Geneseo trio advances: At the 2A Peoria Richwoods Regional, Geneseo (340) finished in fifth place and missed a sectional berth by 10 strokes. However, a trio of Maple Leafs will represent their team at next Monday's Macomb Sectional.
Senior and Western Big 6 Conference champion Seth Winchell shot a 74 to tie Peoria Notre Dame's Zach Buscher for second place, one stroke behind Buscher's teammate Mikey Wales. Fellow senior Danny Ford's 86 was good enough to advance, as was junior Zach Henderson's 89.
Moline quintet sectional-bound: At the 3A Normal Community Regional, the Moline Maroons did not qualify in the team standings, taking fifth with a score of 335. However, all but one of Moline's players will tee it up again at next Monday's Pekin Sectional.
Sophomore Aaron Rogers led the Maroons' sectional quintet with a round of 82, followed by the senior duo of Dylan Schueneman and Dylan Wiemers with an 83 and 84, respectively. Junior Sam Spurgetis turned in an 86, and a third Moline senior, Ben Frieden, punched his ticket with an 88.
Rock Island (sixth, 361) advanced one of its players to Pekin. Senior Ryan Nickel fired an 88 to qualify.