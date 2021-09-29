Sherrard boys' golf crowns two first-time regional winners

KEWANEE — Not one, but two first-time regional boys' champions were crowned late Wednesday afternoon here at the Midland Golf Club.
Both of those first-time winners at the IHSA Class 1A Galva Regional were supplied by the Sherrard Tigers.
With senior Austin Fratzke capturing his first individual regional championship, the Tigers did likewise as a team, tallying up 322 strokes to finish well ahead of Three Rivers Conference rival Rockridge (338).
Shaking off a bumpy front nine holes where he carded a 40, Fratzke rallied with a 1-under par 35 on the back nine that included four pars and three of his four birdies as he finished with a 3-over 75 to edge Rockridge senior standout Drew Hall by one stroke.
"I was thinking to do my part and shoot low, knowing it'd help the team out," Fratzke said. "My goal was to help the team get a regional title. My game plan was to shoot under 80."
After opening with bogeys on his first three holes, Fratzke righted the ship with a pair of pars and a birdie on three of his next four holes. That marked the beginning of his title-winning turnaround.
"My ball-striking and my irons improved a ton," he said. "My putting was also getting better."
Fratzke's championship round headed up a strong team performance by the Tigers, who placed four of their six golfers in the top 10.
"The plan is always to try and get our top four guys shooting around 80," Sherrard coach Brett Williams said. "If we get four 80s, we can win pretty much every tourney, and our combination of scores (Wednesday) was right around there."
Senior Brennan Welch carded an 81 to finish in seventh place, while the duo of senior Clayton Matkovic and sophomore Andrew Boland each shot rounds of 83 to finish eighth and ninth, respectively.
"Obviously, I could've played better, even though I know everyone says that," said Welch, who bagged a pair of birdies. "I'm not super-disappointed, though. Before I started playing, I said to myself that top 10 was my minimum goal."
Wednesday's regional championship followed last year's abbreviated postseason, which ended on a high note for Sherrard with its first sectional team title.
Looking ahead to Monday's Petersburg PORTA Sectional at Shambolee Golf Course, the Tigers are anticipating their shot at defending that crown.
"I believe we can shoot better than we did today," Fratzke said. "I'm going to do my part to help us as best as I can."
Rockets, Red Storm also moving on: Rockridge's Hall had his day begin the opposite of Fratzke's. Hall posted pars on eight of the front nine holes and tallied an eagle on the par-5 fourth.
After that, though, six back-nine bogeys denied him the individual title. However, booking a sectional team berth provided strong consolation.
"We were pretty confident, but we know how good Sherrard is, so we're happy with second," Hall said. "I'm definitely going to practice. We've got four days (before sectionals), so I've got time before then to practice."
Fellow senior Cole Kuster shot a 79 to finish in third place and bolster the Rockets' sectional bid.
"I wasn't thinking about even getting the top 10, just trying to help the team get to sectional," he said. "That was my main goal. This is the best round I've had, I played well throughout."
The third and final team spot went to United (352), which was led by junior Parker Cassidy's 10th-place round of 83.
Orion duo highlights individual qualifiers: Among the 10 individual qualifiers were a pair of Orion golfers. The Chargers tallied 361 strokes to finish nine shy of a sectional team berth.
Junior Cameron Rascher and senior Vaughn Bernhardt both shot rounds of 80 to finish fifth and sixth, respectively and book their trips to Petersburg on Monday, along with Galva junior Jaxson Willer (fourth, 79).
The final two spots had to be decided by one-hole playoff. Ridgewood senior Kyle Nimrick and Mercer County freshman Carson Boelens (both 87) parred their holes to edge MerCo's Robby Holtschlag, who was eliminated with a bogey.