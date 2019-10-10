Rain may have dampened the final few strokes of the day, but it couldn't wash away Thursday's solid results of the Quad-City contingent at the par-72 Lake Bracken Country Club in Class 2A Galesburg Regional girls' golf action.
Rock Island's Josie Pennington tied for medalist honors with an 88 to lead the Rocks to a third-place regional team finish and trip to Monday's O'Fallon Sectional at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.
Also advancing as an individual was Moline's Kacie Knary. The sophomore fired a 93 to tie for fifth place and grab one of the 10 spots available for those not on advancing teams. It is her second straight individual sectional berth.
Washington won the team title with a 380 score, followed by Peoria Richwoods (382) and the Rocks (401), who advanced to sectional as a team for the first time since 2011. That 401 was Rocky's best 18-hole score of the season.
In a steady rain that fell harder than it had all day, Pennington dropped the playoff for individual gold to Washington junior Teyah Palmer on the first extra hole. Rocky coach Shari Thompson reported that a nervous Pennington bogeyed the playoff on hole No. 1 and lost to Palmer's par.
In addition to Pennington, who fired a season-best round, the Rocks were augmented by solid rounds from senior teammates Bailey Tripilas (106) and Emma Beierlein (107), and junior Charley Heber-Spates (100). Tripilas and Heber-Spates return to sectionals after qualifying as individuals last year.
“We did not start off very well this morning,” said Thompson. “We really got it all together for the second nine.”
1A Kewanee Regional: Kewanee senior Riley Hansen ran away with her fourth straight individual regional crown with a 7-over 79 at Baker Park.
Hansen, a four-time Three Rivers Conference champ, is in pursuit of her fourth straight state appearance that next includes Monday's Peru St. Bede Sectional.
Hansen's 79 led the four-player Boilermakers team to a second-place finish behind Peru St. Bede. Kewanee (389) was sandwiched between St. Bede (384) and third-place Peoria Notre Dame (397) among the sectional advancers.
Freshmen Mya Mirocha (89) and Aspen Schwickeroth (121) and junior Natalie Yepsen (100) added to Kewanee's team efforts.