Rockets soar to Three Rivers girls' golf title

SPRING VALLEY — The Rockridge High School girls' golf squad came here for Wednesday's Three Rivers Conference meet confident, but not overly so.
Considered strong favorites to come away with the TRAC team title, the Rockets were not about to take anything for granted. That showed in their overall performance.
Led by top 10 finishes from junior Lillian Dehner and senior Emma Slattery, all six Rockets earned first- or second-team all-conference honors for finishing among the top 20, helping Rockridge roll to the title with a score of 392.
"We came into this really confident, we felt like we were the team to beat," said Slattery, who shot a 97 on the par-73 Spring Creek Golf Course layout to finish in sixth place.
"The way it ended, I'm glad. I'm proud of everyone else; everyone shot really well. We go deep as a team, and everyone contributes."
The leader of the pack for the Rockets was Dehner, who continued playing some of her best golf of the season by firing a 95 to finish in fourth place.
"I just wanted to shoot my best game and come out feeling pretty good," she said. "I've been shooting good the last few rounds, so I was hoping to be up there. Overall, I feel like I did a good job, but I never dreamed being in the top 5."
Both Dehner and Slattery earned first-team All-Three Rivers honors, which went to the top 10 individuals. Players finishing 11th through 20th place earned second-team kudos.
That group included the remaining Rockridge players — Amelia Rursch (11th with a 99), Hannah Graves (13th with a 101), Neva Graves (17th with a 109) and Victoria Batey (19th with a 111).
"I'm super proud of all of them," said Rockridge coach Daphne Graves. "All of the girls getting all-conference, that's something not too many teams can say. It's a huge accomplishment, and it shows we're a team; it's not just a couple of girls carrying us."
While enjoying the moment, Graves also made sure to pay tribute to the inspiration behind the Rockets' success this season.
"We've been playing for Blaine all season," she said, referring to former girls' golf assistant Blaine Kernan, who was seriously injured in a late June automobile crash, right before he was set to take over as the Rockridge boys' golf coach. "We miss him, and we want to make sure he knows that everything we do is for Blaine."
Kewanee's Mirocha captures individual gold: Kewanee junior standout Mya Mirocha also enjoyed a golden day at Spring Creek, shooting an 83 to earn her first individual Three Rivers title.
Tallying a pair of birdies, Mirocha finished seven strokes ahead of runner-up Aleanna Mendoza of Peru St. Bede.
"I'm really happy," Mirocha said. "I was hoping at least for top 3. It seemed like I was playing well, but there were definitely some holes I felt I could've improved on. I was happy with how I was hitting the ball and making my putts.
"Overall, it was a good day. Now, I hope my performance keeps improving before regionals."
In the team sweepstakes, Mirocha and the Boilermakers tallied 412 strokes to finish third, one behind meet host St. Bede. Mirocha's teammates Hope Peed (104) and Eleanor Burkhart (108) earned second-team All-TRAC by finishing 14th and 18th, respectively.
Other standout performances: Orion junior Sofia Fernandez (93 to finish third) and Sherrard freshman Elliana Danielsen (99, 10th place) both earned first-team all-conference status with top 10 finishes.
Orion also had a pair of second-team players in sophomore Emily Olson (12th with a 100) and senior Kaitlyn Wilburn (20th with a 115).
Erie-Prophetstown senior Malory Eggers (15th, 108) and Sherrard senior Miranda Saylor (18th, 110) also earned second-team honors.