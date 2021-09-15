Rockets soar to Three Rivers girls' golf title

SPRING VALLEY — The Rockridge High School girls' golf squad came here for Wednesday's Three Rivers Conference meet confident, but not overly so.

Considered strong favorites to come away with the TRAC team title, the Rockets were not about to take anything for granted. That showed in their overall performance.

Led by top 10 finishes from junior Lillian Dehner and senior Emma Slattery, all six Rockets earned first- or second-team all-conference honors for finishing among the top 20, helping Rockridge roll to the title with a score of 392.

"We came into this really confident, we felt like we were the team to beat," said Slattery, who shot a 97 on the par-73 Spring Creek Golf Course layout to finish in sixth place.

"The way it ended, I'm glad. I'm proud of everyone else; everyone shot really well. We go deep as a team, and everyone contributes."

The leader of the pack for the Rockets was Dehner, who continued playing some of her best golf of the season by firing a 95 to finish in fourth place.

"I just wanted to shoot my best game and come out feeling pretty good," she said. "I've been shooting good the last few rounds, so I was hoping to be up there. Overall, I feel like I did a good job, but I never dreamed being in the top 5."