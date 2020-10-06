Riverdale keeps regional boys golf title streak alive

OREGON — Fresh from its seventh straight Three Rivers Conference title, the Riverdale High School boys' golf team set its sights on a seventh consecutive regional championship.

It did not come easily. Tuesday's Class 1A Oregon Regional at Silver Ridge Golf Course proved to be a very hard-fought affair, with the Rams dueling from start to finish with TRAC rivals Sterling Newman and Fulton to see who would end the day atop the team standings.

Led by a 79 from junior James Moorhusen, who edged Fulton's Ian Wiebenga by a stroke for his first individual regional crown, Riverdale tallied 337 strokes to hold off Newman by three for the title; in turn, the Comets edged the Steamers (342) by two for second and the last of the two berths at next Wednesday's Peru St. Bede Sectional.

"Hats off to Newman and Fulton; both of them played really well," said Riverdale coach Trent Groves. "They pushed us and nipped at our heels all day. At one point, both of them took the lead just over halfway through the round. It was the three of us going round and round."

But with Moorhusen's gold-medal round augmented by an 83 from Ashton Sutton, who finished in a three-way tie for third place, and Hayden Musser's 84, which earned him a share of sixth place, the Rams finished victorious.