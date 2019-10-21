PORT BYRON — At this point, it may be time to use the "D" word — as in dynasty — when talking about the Riverdale boys' golf program.
Long one of the area's top teams, the Rams had only made two trips to the Class 1A state meet in Bloomington prior to the 2017 prep season, in 1979 and 1997.
Now, they are coming off a third straight state appearance, a third consecutive state trophy and talk of continuing this current run not only next year, but beyond, as four of the six members of this fall's state squad are sophomores.
The squad was celebrated Monday at the school during a trophy presentation ceremony.
"We're definitely almost a dynasty now," said one of this year's two Ram seniors, Ryan Bussert. "It's good to see this many people coming up. I think they're going to have another chance for a run at state."
The run began in '17 when Riverdale won the first state team championship for any sport, with then-senior Tyler Bussert (Ryan's older brother) capturing the individual 1A state title as well. Last year saw the Rams bring home a second-place finish; this year, it is a third-place trophy.
Bussert, who along with classmate Jared Griffin took a final bow as a Riverdale golfer during Monday afternoon's welcome home assembly in the high school gymnasium, will move on knowing the part he played in helping to build this dynasty.
"It's been incredible," he said. "As a four-year varsity player, I feel like I've helped to set the tone for this team, to get three straight (state) trophies."
This past weekend at Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bussert and sophomore teammate James Moorhusen both earned All-State finishes, tying for 21st and 23rd place, respectively, to help lead a Saturday surge for the Rams that moved them up from sixth place into a trophy berth.
"I was pleased with the way I played, but there's always room for improvement," said Moorhusen, who also carded an ace on Prairie Vista's No. 8 hole. "But, everytime I play down there, it seems to get that much more easy. I'm looking to do well for years to come."
Moorhusen's optimism spreads to the team, which will return not only him, but classmates Ashton Sutton (tied for 31st, three strokes shy of an All-State finish), Ben Nelson (tied for 57th) and Sam Willems (tied for 62nd), along with junior Hayden Musser, who missed the state run due to injury.
"It's great, having such a young team being so talented," Moorhusen said. "Ashton and I, and Sam and Ben, we look to carry the torch and carry on the tradition."
With newer players coming up to fill the varsity ranks, inspired not only by the run of three straight state trophies but six consecutive Three Rivers Conference and regional team titles and three straight sectional championships, the Rams' dynasty will continue to become more entrenched.
"My assistant, Jason Dennhardt, and I always say success breeds success," said Riverdale head coach Trent Groves. "The future's bright here. Golf is looking good at Riverdale for a long time to come."