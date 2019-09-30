The Bumann family and the Ridgewood boys' golf program have been inexorably linked together over the last several years.
That is the case now more than ever for the two-time defending Lincoln Trail Conference champions, who now have four Bumanns among their ranks — two on the coaching staff and two on the roster.
AlWood High School superintendent Shannon Bumann stepped in as the Spartans' head coach after Duane Price left to become the principal at Bureau Valley. Helping Bumann as an assistant coach is his son Jack, a 2017 AlWood graduate and past Class 1A state qualifier.
Jack's younger brothers Thomas and Bill are two of Ridgewood's top players, along with fellow junior Ganon Greenman; Thomas Bumann comes into Wednesday's LTC Railsplitter meet as the defending conference champion and was a 1A state medalist two years ago, placing 15th.
"It's kind of a unique situation here, with two of my boys playing on the team and Jack being my assistant," said Shannon Bumann. "It's been really good. Jack finished up at ICC (Illinois Central College) and is now at Western Illinois and isn't playing collegiately. He's had a good connection with the kids, so that's been a good fit.
"It's been a good opportunity for Jack to get into the role of being a coach. He knows the game and how to play it. He's watched these kids, played with them and worked with them, and has a good connection with them."
For Jack Bumann, returning to the program he helped put on the map has not only been a good experience, but also a sense of coming full circle. The two senior Spartans, Wiley Hart and Wyatt Moriarity, were freshmen during Bumann's senior season of 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's cool to see how much Wiley and Wyatt have improved since then," Jack said. "Ganon, being Thomas and Bill's friend, I've known him for quite awhile, too, so I knew what everyone was capable of doing. It's been going quite well."
A three-time 1A state qualifier and two-time top 30 finisher, Jack had to decide whether or not to continue his own golfing career or put that aside in order to work with his father, his brothers and their teammates.
"It was kind of a last-second thing, whether or not to continue my career, but I felt like I could help out more here, try to help them advance more than what I could do for myself," he said. "Personally, I felt like I'd met my goals in college golf. I'm hoping to get these guys further than what I did."
Heading into Wednesday's Railsplitter meet with an 8-5 dual-meet record and a first-place finish at Kewanee's Boiler Invitational, the Spartans look to earn their third consecutive LTC team title after having never won the conference prior to 2017.
Both younger Bumanns and Greenman were top 5 conference finishers last year, with Hart also cracking the top 10.
"I think they're all ready to roll," said Shannon Bumann. "We've had our ups and downs, but now we're trying to move toward our goal of winning the conference title for the third year in a row before going on to the (state series). We've got a good group of kids, and I really think they can go all the way (to state)."