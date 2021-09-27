Record-setting Tigers not affected by venue change

SHERRARD — For several years, the Sherrard boys golf program called Fyre Lake Golf Club home.
This fall, however, a disagreement with Fyre Lake's ownership resulted in a change of venue for the Tigers.
Playing their home meets at Valley View in Cambridge, where Tiger head coach Brett Williams also works as a teaching pro, the switch has not hampered Sherrard in the slightest.
In fact, the Tigers' 15-2 dual-meet record set a single-season program record for victories. Now, Williams' squad looks to parlay that achievement into the program's first regional championship.
"I think the only thing that was affected was the guys' nine-hole scoring averages," Williams said. "Being at Fyre Lake for so many years, they probably would've had a lower average if we had stayed there.
"But the type of players they are, it doesn't matter what course we're on, they'll still put good numbers up. Having a little diversity with their home course made them stronger."
Williams also feels that the change in home courses will benefit the Tigers as they prepare for Wednesday's Class 1A Galva Regional at Kewanee's Midland Golf Club.
"You don't get to play regional, sectional and state at home," he said. "I think this has made them more versatile. Valley View asked me to be a teaching pro, and they've been very welcoming of our team."
In addition to its dual-meet success on top of winning its first sectional team title last fall, Sherrard is coming off a second-place finish at last week's Three Rivers Conference meet, where senior Brennan Welch shot an 8-over par 79 to finish sixth.
Further bolstering the Tigers' silver-medal status were top-15 performances from the duo of senior Austin Fratzke (13th place) and sophomore Andrew Boland (14th), each of whom shot 82s at Byron Hills.
"This is the deepest team I've had," Williams said, "not only one through four, but five through eight as well. These guys can interchange their places in the lineup every day."
Preparing for a regional field that includes TRAC rival Rockridge (fifth at the conference meet) and Lincoln Trail Conference runner-up Mercer County, Sherrard feels good about its chances of hoisting its first regional team trophy.
Mainly because of the absence of one team in particular — Riverdale. The Rams not only topped the Tigers at the conference meet, they handed Sherrard its only two losses in dual competition.
"We've already covered that," Williams said. "Riverdale not being (at Galva) doesn't mean anything. We've still got to play smart, safe golf, and I think the guys' minds are in the right set."