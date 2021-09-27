 Skip to main content
Record-setting Tigers not affected by venue change
PREP BOYS GOLF

Record-setting Tigers not affected by venue change

  • Updated
new sherrard HS logo
Submitted

SHERRARD — For several years, the Sherrard boys golf program called Fyre Lake Golf Club home.

This fall, however, a disagreement with Fyre Lake's ownership resulted in a change of venue for the Tigers.

Playing their home meets at Valley View in Cambridge, where Tiger head coach Brett Williams also works as a teaching pro, the switch has not hampered Sherrard in the slightest.

In fact, the Tigers' 15-2 dual-meet record set a single-season program record for victories. Now, Williams' squad looks to parlay that achievement into the program's first regional championship.

"I think the only thing that was affected was the guys' nine-hole scoring averages," Williams said. "Being at Fyre Lake for so many years, they probably would've had a lower average if we had stayed there.

"But the type of players they are, it doesn't matter what course we're on, they'll still put good numbers up. Having a little diversity with their home course made them stronger."

Williams also feels that the change in home courses will benefit the Tigers as they prepare for Wednesday's Class 1A Galva Regional at Kewanee's Midland Golf Club.

"You don't get to play regional, sectional and state at home," he said. "I think this has made them more versatile. Valley View asked me to be a teaching pro, and they've been very welcoming of our team."

In addition to its dual-meet success on top of winning its first sectional team title last fall, Sherrard is coming off a second-place finish at last week's Three Rivers Conference meet, where senior Brennan Welch shot an 8-over par 79 to finish sixth.

Further bolstering the Tigers' silver-medal status were top-15 performances from the duo of senior Austin Fratzke (13th place) and sophomore Andrew Boland (14th), each of whom shot 82s at Byron Hills.

"This is the deepest team I've had," Williams said, "not only one through four, but five through eight as well. These guys can interchange their places in the lineup every day."

Preparing for a regional field that includes TRAC rival Rockridge (fifth at the conference meet) and Lincoln Trail Conference runner-up Mercer County, Sherrard feels good about its chances of hoisting its first regional team trophy.

Mainly because of the absence of one team in particular — Riverdale. The Rams not only topped the Tigers at the conference meet, they handed Sherrard its only two losses in dual competition.

"We've already covered that," Williams said. "Riverdale not being (at Galva) doesn't mean anything. We've still got to play smart, safe golf, and I think the guys' minds are in the right set."

BOYS REGIONALS

CLASS 3A NORMAL REGIONAL

When, where: Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Ironwood Golf Course.

Local schools: Moline, Rock Island. Other schools: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee, Minooka, Normal Community, Normal West, Pekin.

FYI: Moline recently finished second at the Western Big 6 meet, where the Maroons' Aaron Rogers earned the individual title with a 73. Rogers' junior teammate Braden Thatcher was a top-10 conference finisher.

Moving on: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Monday's Lockport Sectional.

CLASS 2A KEWANEE REGIONAL

When, where: Wednesday, 9 a.m., Baker Park Golf Course.

Local schools: Alleman, Geneseo, Kewanee. Other schools: Chillicothe IVC, Dunlap, Galesburg, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Princeton.

FYI: Two of the top four teams at the Western Big 6 meet are reunited here, with Galesburg edging Geneseo by three strokes to finish third. The Maple Leafs are led by their young-gun all-conference duo of freshman Bryson VanHoutte and sophomore Hayden Moore.

Moving on: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Monday's Metamora Sectional.

CLASS 1A GALVA REGIONAL

When, where: Wednesday, 9 a.m., Midland Golf Club, Kewanee.

Local schools: Annawan-Wethersfield, Galva, Mercer County, Orion, Ridgewood, Rockridge, Sherrard, United. Other schools: Henry-Senachwine, Knoxville, Monmouth-Roseville, ROWVA-Williamsfield, Stark County, Varna Midland.

FYI: Sherrard seeks its first regional team title to follow up winning its first sectional plaque last fall. The Tigers have a deep lineup led by senior Brennan Welch (sixth at TRAC). Rockridge (fifth at TRAC) is led by its senior one-two punch of Drew Hall and Dan O'Neill. Hall was the conference runner-up and prior to that tied the Rockets' 18-hole meet record with a 68 to win the Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational. MerCo took second at the Lincoln Trail Conference meet, where freshman Carson Boelens placed third and senior teammate Robby Holtschlag ninth. United took the LTC team title behind individual champion Parker Cassidy.

Moving on: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Monday's Petersburg PORTA Sectional.

CLASS 1A RIVERDALE REGIONAL

When, where: Wednesday, 9 a.m., Byron Hills.

Local schools: Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Morrison, Riverdale. Other schools: Amboy, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Granville Putnam County, Newark, Peru St. Bede, Shabbona Indian Creek, Somonauk, Spring Valley Hall, Sterling Newman.

FYI: Having won its eighth straight Three Rivers team title on its home course, Riverdale now looks to make it eight consecutive regional team titles. Individually, senior James Moorhusen looks to follow up his second straight conference title with back-to-back regional crowns. Fellow Ram seniors Ashton Sutton (third), Ben Nelson (fourth) and Sam Willems (10th) all earned top 10 conference medals. Fulton is coming off a first-place finish at its inaugural Northwest Upstate Illini Conference meet, where junior Ian Wiebenga was the individual champion.

Moving on: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Monday's Byron Sectional.

