In his five seasons as head coach of the Riverdale boys' golf program, Trent Groves has been the architect of the area's dominant links dynasty.
Taking the blueprints from his predecessor, Mark Ruthey, who coached the Rams during the 2014 season before stepping aside, Groves has overseen five of Riverdale's six consecutive Three Rivers Conference championship teams.
With the Rams headed to Spring Valley for today's Class 1A Peru St. Bede Regional, he hopes to see the squad's ongoing string of regional team titles extended to six in a row as well.
"Year to year, we get different guys figuring things out, but we always seem to find it at this time of the year," said Groves, whose 2019 squad finished 15-1 in dual meets, its lone loss coming to TRAC rival Fulton.
"Like in any other sport, you really get dialed in when there's a lot on the line. The guys know the history of this team; it's a rich history going over the last few decades. They know what's on the line, and it's infectious, it goes on for years."
The strength of the Rams' golfing bloodlines was perfectly illustrated at last week's Three Rivers meet. Sophomore James Moorhusen added his name to the list of Riverdale conference winners by shooting a 1-over par 73, edging Fulton senior ace Andrew Schrader by a stroke.
"I feel like this is a good step in the right direction," Moorhusen said of the team and individual title sweep at Deer Grove's Deer Valley Golf Club. "We've all got high goals for the rest of the year."
Those goals not only include adding on to the current conference and regional title runs, but to claim a third straight sectional championship and a third consecutive trip to the 1A state meet at Bloomington's Prairie Vista Golf Course.
With Moorhusen and classmate Ashton Sutton both playing key roles last year, the Rams followed up their 2017 state-championship team by finishing second. With Sutton and senior Ryan Bussert (10th at state last fall) coming off all-conference performances, another lofty state finish could be in the cards.
"We're definitely excited for regionals, and for the postseason," said the younger brother of Riverdale's 2017 state champion Tyler Bussert. "Winning conference definitely gives us a big boost."
Ridgewood building its own dynasty: While Riverdale is the gold standard for area boys' golf teams, the Ridgewood Spartans are working on building a dynasty of their own
Heading to today's 1A Wethersfield Regional after winning their third straight Lincoln Trail Conference team crown, the Spartans now look to take the next step and win their first regional championship.
"We've got a lot of momentum right now. I've got some good vibes about this team," said first-year Ridgewood coach Shannon Bumann, who inherited a program that won a sectional title and took fifth at state two years ago.
Bumann especially cited his squad's mental toughness and its intelligence, noting that four of his juniors — Mitchell Brooks, Bill and Thomas Bumann, and Ganon Greenman — were inducted into the National Honor Society Sunday evening.
"It all comes down to mental ability, and we've got some good thinkers on our team. If they stay solid and strong with their mental abilities, they're going to do well. I think they're better prepared mentally for what's coming down the wire."