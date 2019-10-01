DEER GROVE — Winning both the team and individual titles at the Three Rivers Conference meet has become a yearly tradition for the Riverdale boys' golf squad.
At Tuesday afternoon's conference championships here at Deer Valley Golf Club, that tradition continued as the Rams rolled to their sixth consecutive Three Rivers team crown with one of their younger players stepping to the top of the podium for the first time.
Sophomore standout James Moorhusen battled through the windy and wet conditions on the par-72 Deer Valley layout to turn in a 1-over par 73, enabling him to edge Fulton senior standout Andrew Schrader by one stroke. His win follows in the wake of conference titles by former Ram standouts Tyler Bussert and Anthony Ruthey.
"I came into the day wanting to walk away with wins as an individual and as a team," said Moorhusen, whose four birdies helped him to hold off Schrader. "I felt like I had big shoes to fill, and I wanted to do my part to keep the tradition here at Riverdale at its peak."
With two of Moorhusen's teammates earning All-TRAC medals for top 10 finishes, Riverdale carded a team 309 total to outdistance runner-up Sterling Newman (327) and third-place Princeton (332).
"Everybody played good today. This is one of the better team rounds we've had all year," said Rams' coach Trent Groves. "It's all about prep; we play 18 holes at least once a week during the season, and it prepares us for this time of the year."
Moorhusen's 73 was his personal best for an 18-hole round, yet he looks at it as one step in his prep golfing career.
"By no means is that what I expect to be my best for my high school career," he said. "I feel like this is a good step in the right direction. We've all got big goals for the rest of the year."
In addition to Moorhusen's championship round, the Rams were bolstered by all-conference performances from fellow sophomore Ashton Sutton, who shot a 77 to take fifth place, and senior Ryan Bussert, whose 77 earned him sixth place.
"I triple-bogeyed the first hole, but I was able to fight back," said Sutton. "I just had to play through it and keep fighting. Coming out here, it was windy and wet; the wind was a huge factor, kind of how it is at state."
You have free articles remaining.
For Bussert, being part of a fourth team title in his four years as a Ram was the most satisfying part of his Tuesday round.
"It's always a great thing to win the sixth one in a row, and I've been here for four of them," he said. "Winning here gives us a big boost going into regionals. If I shoot a 77, that'll help us. I had a bad hole at No. 16 and lost my train of thought a bit, but I'll use that as motivation at regionals."
In addition to his all-conference trio, Groves cited a strong round by his No. 4 player, sophomore Ben Nelson, who carded an 82.
"Ben's our unsung hero," Groves stated. "For a golf team to win, you're always looking for that solid fourth score, and we'd been searching for that."
Silver for Schrader, bronze for Rockets' Hall: While the Steamers' Schrader was happy with his 2-over 74, despite a pair of double-bogeys that made the difference between a gold and silver medal, he was more disappointed with his team's fourth-place finish.
"We're very disappointed," he said. "We hadn't been able to practice in awhile. But, we've got three days to practice, and then a practice round to get us ready for regionals."
Rockridge sophomore standout Drew Hall fired a 76 to capture third place, rallying from bogeys on his first two holes.
"After that, I was hoping to string some pars together," Hall said. "I was hoping to win, but if not, I wanted to get good practice for the postseason, and see how well the team could do in an 18-hole event.
Team-wise, the Rockets (357) took sixth, with Sherrard (346) finishing fifth, six behind Fulton. Junior Evan Earl's 83 led a balanced Tiger performance.
"I was 9-over through my first five holes, and I couldn't make any birdies," Earl said. "But if I had to have a bad round, I'd rather have it here and get it out of the way."