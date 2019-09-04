ROCK ISLAND — Luke Lofgren did a wonderful job setting up his prep golf career and has been making steps forward each year.
As an Alleman freshman he worked on his game, won a couple of frosh-soph events, and as a sophomore was leading the varsity squad. He parlayed that into a T12 finish at last year's IHSA Class 2A State Meet, shooting a 77 in the weather-hampered event at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State in Normal.
So what did the junior do to take the next jump in his game?
What just about every golfer in the world does … switch equipment.
But with a dogged dedication to the game and hours either playing or practicing since last October, this week's Metro Pacesetter is proving that the change to PING metal woods, irons and putter were worth it. In his last 45 holes, he has played even-par golf and won medalist honors in four events, including three 9-hole duals.
In last Saturday's Geneseo Invitational, Lofgren carded a 1-under 71 en route to tournament medalist honors. He also helped the Pioneers tie for first as a team with Naperville Central.
“I think I've improved a lot,” said Lofgren of his overall game compared to last year. “My chipping and putting is way better than it was last year. I'm more accurate off the tee.”
And long.
“He's not a big kid, but he is sneaky long and hits the ball a long way,” said Alleman coach Gene Elsner, relaying information that Lofgren hit over the green on a par-4 measuring 324 yards at Bunker Links Golf Course. “That is strictly technique.”
Or at least a lot of it.
“I've always been a strong kid,” said Lofgren, who had also been a wrestler and gymnast before dedicating his focus to golf, saying “that gave me the strength and flexibility to hit longer.”
It also comes from not only a lot of work and time with the sticks in his hands, but also lessons from Butch Haverland, one of the top teachers in the area.
“He's really good at putting, and I've really improved my putting thanks to him,” said Lofgren.
His chipping and putting were definitely on display at Sugar Maple Golf Course in the Geneseo Invite.
“On Saturday I didn't have one three-putt,” said Lofgren, just starting with part of the story. “I had, I think, it was 24 or 25 putts altogether.”
And that's tremendous for a young golfer and goes to show how his game has been going of late.
“I've really been scrambling well,” he said. “My chipping was really good, too.”
A lot of that comes from immersing himself in the game. Admitting to being a golf junkie in the summer, Lofgren said he was at the course nearly every day. That led, he said, to winning some junior events with rounds right around par.
So this stellar start to his junior high school season is a nice carryover from summer success. It's also not surprising to his coach to see these results despite the youngster not turning 17 until October.
“He's one of the most level-headed players I've ever had, especially as a junior,” said Elsner. “He's very seasoned. ... He takes the game very seriously and gets a lot of support from his family. He works extremely hard at the craft.”
Lofgren is hoping that all this work pays off — not only in lofty finishes during his prep career, but also toward reaching his goals of becoming a Division I golfer and then making it onto the PGA Tour. Seeing what the youngsters fresh out of college are doing on the Tour is just added inspiration.
It all started, he said, with his dad, Tom, introducing him to golf.
“My dad is a really good golfer and he got me into it,” said Lofgren. “I've been playing since I was hitting range balls when I was 4 or 5. I was a youngen when I started. ... I love the sport a lot.”
That interest blossomed from watching the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson and how they can pull off the seemingly impossible shots when needed.
“I like it,” he said, “because it uses a lot of creativity.”
And can be really fun when you are playing at the level Lofgren has reached recently.