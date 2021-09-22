MerCo boys' golfers, Spartans' Russell score LTC silver

KEWANEE — The United boys' and girls' golf teams enjoyed a gold rush at Wednesday's Lincoln Trail Conference Railsplitter meet.
Not only did both Red Storm squads come away with team titles — the boys tallying 354 strokes and the girls winning with a score of 448 — but United junior Parker Cassidy also took the individual boys' title with an 80.
But while the lion's share of the gold at Midland Golf Club fell to United, both the Mercer County boys' squad and Ridgewood freshman standout Gracie Russell ended up scoring silver.
The Golden Eagles tallied 367 strokes to take second place behind top 10 efforts from up-and-coming freshman Carson Boelens and senior veteran Robby Holtschlag.
"Robby got off to a tough start with double bogeys on his first five holes; he was 10-over par at that point," said MerCo coach Darrin Clawson. "He played pretty well the rest of the day and held it together for the rest of the 18 holes.
"It was a good finish for him."
Competing in his first LTC meet, Boelens fired an 83 on the par-72 Midland layout to finish in third place, missing individual silver by one stroke behind Knoxville's Titus Cramer.
"Carson's been great for me this year; he's been a good surprise," said Clawson. "He worked on his game all summer and all during the season. He came prepared today and played very well."
United's Kittner McVey (85) and Galva's Jaxson Willer (86) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the girls' competition, Russell also shined in her Railsplitter debut after competing alongside the Ridgewood boys' squad all season.
The lone Spartan golfer competing in the girls' meet, Russell stood tall with a 92 to finish just two strokes behind individual champion Kaci Luptak of Knoxville.
"I was kind of scared at first, but it wasn't too bad," said Russell. "I thought I was close (to Luptak) the whole time. I feel like I played pretty well, but I definitely left a few putts out there."
Bolstering the United girls' gold medal team effort were top 10 performance from senior Addy Trego, who shot a 100 to take fourth place, and the freshman duo of Leighton Trego (sixth, 109) and Emmie Briggs (10th, 118).
Galva took third in the team sweepstakes with a score of 494, led by sophomore Jaydan Sallee's seventh-place round of 112.
Also cracking the top 10 among area girls' competitors was Annawan-Wethersfield sophomore Elizabeth McGill (115) and Mercer County sophomore Darby Balmer (116), who finished eighth and ninth, respectively.